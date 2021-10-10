CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Woman struck by multiple gunshots while sleeping in home in Winston-Salem, police say

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQ4O3_0cMtcO7600

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman says she was asleep when she was struck by gunshots fired into her home in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 3:48 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Beth Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 46-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg and torso several times. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told police that she was asleep when gunshots were fired into her home. Witnesses spotted a dark four-door vehicle stopped in front of the victim’s home at the time of the shooting. The vehicle then drove off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Comments / 9

2Chron 7:14
6d ago

It will never stop. As God says this world will wax worse and worse. Just be sure of where your Energy will spend Eternity ><> Romans 10:9

Reply
2
Hubert Whitaker
7d ago

well well it has to be gang related.People just dont shoot up a house for no reason.I ve be following this for a long time .THE MORE OF THEM THAT MOVE HERE THE MORE PROBLEMS WE WILL HAVE

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police looking for suspect after reports of shots fired near football game, vehicle pursuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect after a vehicle pursuit and reports of shots fired near a football game on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to a fight in progress at the football field on Waterworks Road. Police were told there […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man charged in connection to 3 overdose deaths

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths in Liberty, according to a Liberty Police Department news release. Xavier Da’Shawn Andrews, of Greensboro, has been charged with three counts of death by distribution in connection with the case. On Saturday, the LPD received a report of three […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Reidsville; police begin homicide investigation

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police began a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed over the weekend. Around 8:12 p.m. on Saturday, Officers responded when they were told about multiple shots being fired. When they arrived at a home on Sherwood Drive, they found 21-year-old Jonathan Paez Rubio who had been shot. […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Arrest made in Greensboro shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one man dead and sent another person to the hospital in August, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Demario Bernard Montgomery, 29, of Kannapolis, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The shooting was reported at 9:37 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Body of missing NC mother found, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found, and her ex-boyfriends’ been charged with her murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 35-year-old Charles Combs has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin. Baldwin was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in Greensboro crash with dump truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 30-year-old Reidsville man died in a crash in Greensboro after rear-ending a dump truck on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 1:35 a.m., a 1995 Honda Accord was going south on U.S. 29. The Accord rear-ended a 1999 Mack dump truck being driven by a 23-year-old […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Wghp
FOX8 News

Multiple pets rescued from Winston-Salem house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple pets were rescued from a house fire in Winston-Salem on Saturday. Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Beth Avenue. A man in his 50s was able to get ut fo the home with no injuries. A video posted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Person injured in shooting on Caldwell Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Officers were called to the 900 block of Caldwell Street at 9:47 p.m. on a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries who was […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Moped driver killed in crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A moped driver was killed in a crash on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Lexington police. Officers were called to U.S. 64 West at Forest Hill Road around 7 p.m. on a report of a crash. At the scene, officers found 67-year-old Jerry Dallas McKinney, of Lexington, lying […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

1 adult, 3 juveniles in custody after ‘disturbance’ at Glenn High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One adult and three juveniles are in custody after a “disturbance” at Glenn High School on Friday afternoon, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:56 p.m., adults on campus were involved in a disturbance with students. School resource officers responded and intervened immediately, the sheriff’s office said. Additional deputies […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

2K+
Followers
470
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy