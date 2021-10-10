Woman struck by multiple gunshots while sleeping in home in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman says she was asleep when she was struck by gunshots fired into her home in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 3:48 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Beth Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 46-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg and torso several times. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told police that she was asleep when gunshots were fired into her home. Witnesses spotted a dark four-door vehicle stopped in front of the victim’s home at the time of the shooting. The vehicle then drove off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.