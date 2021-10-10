CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Man sitting on front porch struck by gunshots on North Cameron Avenue in Winston-Salem

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
 7 days ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after gunshots were fired at his home in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 12:09 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of North Cameron Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his buttocks. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The victim told police that he was sitting on his front porch when multiple shots were fired towards his home.

The suspect vehicle, which was only described as black, drove away from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

