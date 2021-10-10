CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Danish PM Frederiksen visits Taj Mahal with her husband

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgra (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 10 (ANI): Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal -- one of the Seven Wonders in the world -- here on Sunday during her three-day visit to India. Frederiksen visited the Taj Mahal with her husband Bo Tengberg. They also visited the Agra...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

PM Modi an inspiration for rest of the world: Danish Prime Minister

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set an ambitious climate target for renewable energy, is an inspirational figure for the rest of the world. "You (PM Modi) are an inspiration for the rest of the world...
WORLD
sacramentosun.com

India, Denmark stand shoulder to shoulder on 'Green transition': Danish PM

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday said that India and Denmark will stand shoulder to shoulder on the Green transition and share a vision for a prosperous future. Speaking at "The India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership" event organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF)...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Danish PM visits Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi, appreciates Gujarat's green initiatives

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited the Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in New Delhi and appreciated Gujarat's green initiatives. She was received by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday. "Danish PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen received at...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meenakshi Lekhi
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Person
Narendra Modi
sanantoniopost.com

PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and inaugurate the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, said the sources in the Uttarakhand BJP. This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Owaisi a threat to India's unity, integrity: RSS leader

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Hitting out at the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday, RSS slammed him for his comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calling him 'misguided' and said that the one who differentiates between RSS and Gandhi's patriotism cannot be an Indian or a true Muslim. Earlier...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish Pm Frederiksen#Ani
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. Notably, Kushinagar is the place where Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. Ambassadors of various countries will participate in this ceremony. A special delegation from Sri Lanka will also mark its presence at...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

J-K separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson sacked from govt job

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): The grandson of Jammu and Kashmir separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani namely Anees-ul-Islam was on Saturday sacked as the research officer from a government-owned convention centre in Jammu and Kashmir by Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. "...the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Anees-ul-Islam, Research...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India's first alcohol museum opens in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 17 (ANI): India's first museum dedicated to alcohol has opened its doors to 'spirited' enthusiasts in Goa. The museum 'All About Alcohol' is set up by local businessman, Nandan Kudchadkar, in Candolim village of North Goa. It houses hundreds of artefacts linked to feni, including large, traditional glass vats in which the local cashew-based alcohol was stored centuries ago.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PTI government over failure to curb dengue in Pakistan

Faisalabad [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): While addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N's) Vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday slammed Imran Khan-led government for their mishandling of dengue fever in the country. "The entire world is facing coronavirus, but now because of their [government's] incompetence, people are dying...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan labels Indian threats as 'irresponsible' and 'provocative'

Pakistan firmly slammed an "irresponsible" and "provocative" statement reportedly made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah in which he threatened Pakistan with so-called 'surgical strikes.'. "This delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine's propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political expediency, based on...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anushka Sharma posts on 'love in the time of bubble life' with Virat Kohli

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma shared a lovey-dovey post of her life with husband-skipper Virat Kohli after being quarantined at the venue of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, to be held on October 24. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a series of pictures...
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi highlighting 'priority areas Congress-led Punjab govt must deliver upon'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 17 (ANI): Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday wrote a letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi highlighting 'priority areas that Punjab government must deliver upon.'Sidhu's letter read, "After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers from across Punjab and with a deep understanding of the public sentiment over 17 years of public life, I express with a lot of pain in my heart that this is Punjab's last chance for resurrection and redemption.""The issues at Punjab's heart as understood very well by you, and signified by the 18-Point agenda given to the last Chief Minister are equally relevant today. I stood for each point in that agenda through the responsibility vested in me of the organization, keeping the executive under check, to be the guardian of Punjab's rights," said Sidhu in his letter.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EAM Jaishankar visits WWI cemetery in Jerusalem, pays homage to Indian soldiers

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday visited the Indian cemetery in Jerusalem and paid homage to the Indian soldiers who died during World War I. Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Sunday on a three-day visit. He is scheduled to hold talks with...
WORLD
WOOD TV8

Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy