With the U.S. land borders closed to automobiles, 12 runners are on their way by foot from Toronto to Chicago for the 2021 Chicago Marathon this Sunday. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the group of runners departed from the base of the CN Tower at dawn. They plan to travel 850 km to Chicago over three days and three nights. Their adventure is a non-stop ultra-relay, consisting of 83 legs, where each runner will have to cover between eight and 13 kilometres each leg.

