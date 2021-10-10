Billie Eilish at ACL Fest: middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket
In her Austin City Limits Festival closing set for Saturday night of Weekend 2, 19-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish shouted down the patriarchy, communed with a cricket and proudly brandished a bra that was tossed on stage. She also executed several quiet serenades which should not have worked nearly as well as they did, exuded genuine warmth and proved why her dystopian tales of love and life have made her one of the leading voices of her generation.www.statesman.com
