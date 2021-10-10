CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Billie Eilish at ACL Fest: middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her Austin City Limits Festival closing set for Saturday night of Weekend 2, 19-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish shouted down the patriarchy, communed with a cricket and proudly brandished a bra that was tossed on stage. She also executed several quiet serenades which should not have worked nearly as well as they did, exuded genuine warmth and proved why her dystopian tales of love and life have made her one of the leading voices of her generation.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus gatecrash Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance

Miley Cyrus surprised fans when she gatecrashed Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance yesterday (October 1) – you can see footage below. Cyrus, who headlined the Texas festival’s Friday line-up, ran on stage during Megan’s set to join other fans in what looked like a mid-set twerking competition. After showing a few moves and hugging Megan, Cyrus quickly ran back offstage.
CELEBRITIES
WKTV

Billie Eilish will be youngest solo Glastonbury headliner

Billie Eilish is set to once again make history. The singer, who turns 20 in December, has been announced as the headliner for next year's Glastonbury Festival. According to the festival's verified Twitter account, she will be "the youngest ever solo headliner." "We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish...
MUSIC
Austin 360

Billie Eilish whispered. ACL Fest roared. Austin saw pop history.

It's the loudest quiet you've ever heard. When Billie Eilish first played Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2019, she was a girl building a world. Since then, she's gone supernova. As soon as we knew there was going to be at ACL Fest this year, her headlining return was...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Billie Eilish calls out Texas over abortion law during performance in Austin: 'I'm sick and tired of old men'

AUSTIN, Texas - Billie Eilish slammed the state of Texas over its recent controversial abortion law while performing at Austin City Limits over the weekend. The Grammy-winning artist took the stage at the show to perform some of her hits. However, she stopped at one point to discuss politics and pulled no punches when it came to denouncing the abortion law.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Billie Eilish Announced as Glastonbury Headliner After Slamming Texas Abortion Laws at ACL

Billie Eilish is set to be the youngest headling performer ever at England’s Glastonbury Festival, according to an Instagram post from the fest Monday. “We are very excited to confirm that @billieeilish will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022 to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner,” the post reads. “This will be her first U.K. festival headline performance.”
TEXAS STATE
Austin 360

Billie Eilish wrote 'No Time To Die' after her first ACL Fest

Billie Eilish is returning to the Austin City Limits Music Festival for the event's second weekend after an incredible opening weekend performance. Her W2 set lines up with the theatrical release of "No Time To Die," the 25th film in the James Bond franchise. The film stars Daniel Craig in...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
femalefirst.co.uk

Billie Eilish to perform at Nightmare Before Christmas concert

Billie Eilish is set to perform at a 'Nightmare Before Christmas' themed concert. Billie Eilish is set to perform as Sally from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' at Danny Elfman's upcoming concert. The Grammy-winner will take to the stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 29...
MUSIC
edm.com

Apparently Billie Eilish Loves Dubstep—And Skrillex

Have you ever wondered what a dubstep song from Billie Eilish would sound like? Neither have we. But it's now top-of-mind thanks to a new interview with The New Yorker, who chatted with Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, a prolific music producer and the mastermind behind the vast majority of her recordings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Fingers#Cricket#Acl Fest
magneticmag.com

Festival Review: The Best of ACL 2021 Weekend 1 With RÜFÜS DU SOL, Erykah Badu, Billie Eilish & More

Austin City Limits, produced by C3 Presents is back! The only thing we didn't miss was this Texas heat. Taking place at Zilker Park, located just miles away from downtown Austin, Zilker is a massive landscape with a beautiful view of downtown Austin. The heat was deadly, but ACL did a great job providing cooling fans, shaded areas, water stations, and more to keep everyone safe. This is one of our favorite festivals because of the musical diversity C3 brings to the lineup. There was tons of great music all weekend long from hip-hop, EDM, pop, and Reggaeton. ACL kicked off last weekend, Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3. Since the lineups almost mirror each other for both weekends, you can use this recap as a way to see who you should check out weekend 2, kicking off today.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Billie Eilish Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for Making Her “Look Stupid” With Van Halen Questions in Past Interview

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, Billie Eilish wanted to clear up any confusion about her previous interview on the show.  During her conversation with Kimmel, Eilish switched topics and asked, “Wait, really quick, do you remember last time I was here?” After Kimmel confirmed, she added, “And you made me look a little stupid,” referring to her 2019 interview where she struggled to answer 1980s trivia questions.  The host responded, “Well, yeah, accidentally. I didn’t do it on purpose.” Eilish, who was 17 at the time, said, “I thought it was funny because I was playing along, and everybody thought...
CELEBRITIES
Austin 360

These are our reporters' favorite moments out of ACL Fest

Six days. Hundreds of bands. Thousands of fans. Austin City Limits Music Festival made its grand return to an in-person event at Zilker Park on Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, after a virtual year in 2020 because of the pandemic. We didn't cover it all, but hey, just about. What was...
AUSTIN, TX
Effingham Radio

Billie Eilish Announces More World Tour Dates

Billie Eilish has released more tour dates for next year and will be headed to New Zealand, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth. Although the shows aren’t scheduled until next September, tickets will go on sale next week, October 15. According to her tour schedule, Eilish will stay mostly in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Austin 360

Fingers, hands and arms up: Every song's an anthem when Missio plays an ACL Fest set in the sun

A sunny afternoon might not seem the best setting for the music of Missio, a local electronica group whose heavy, hard-edged music seems generally best-suited for the other side of midnight. But on Saturday at ACL Fest, the band's fans enthusiastically brought the darkness into the light, raising their arms high and singing along often during an hourlong set that showed yet another side of what makes up Austin music.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Three Generations of Writers Reflect on ACL Fest 2021

Inaugural year, 2002, the Austin City Limits Music Festival ran one weekend only, Sat.-Sun., Sept. 28-29. Los Lobos, Gillian Welch, Wilco, Robert Randolph: rootsy, rockist, and locally simpatico. Arc Angels closed a dimly lit Zilker Park as a couple anonymous hippie chicks serenaded me under said cloak of darkness. Free, mostly white, and terminally single, I’d settled here a decade earlier, yet reexperienced that moment all over again: Austin rules.
AUSTIN, TX
d1softballnews.com

Billie Eilish, the book is coming

The release is scheduled for 11 May and will be worldwide. The advances speak of an intimate and profound journey into the history of the American artist accompanied by many unpublished photos. The anticipation is high for the book that tells the story of this pop star who grew up...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy