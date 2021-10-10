GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Monroe on Friday

Monroe, GA (October 9, 2021) – On Friday, October 8, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Monroe Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. According to a press release from the GBI, the preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 3:00 p.m., MPD officers were executing a search warrant at 340 Towler Street, Lot 12, in Monroe, GA. Upon entry, Daniel Hernandez, 21, allegedly pointed a gun at the police officers. One officer fired his weapon, but no one was struck. Hernandez surrendered to officers and no officers were injured during the incident.