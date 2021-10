Actor and producer Morgan Freeman has given a firm “No” to the movement to defund the police. “I am not in the least bit for defunding the police,” Freeman said to Black Enterprise’s Selena Hill in an interview posted on Instagram. “Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job. They’re going about their day-to-day jobs. There are some police that would never pull their guns except in range, that sort of thing.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO