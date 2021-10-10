Chelsea: What is up with the Antonio Rudiger negotiations?
Antonio Rudiger is undoubtedly one of the most important players for Chelsea at the moment. The German, along with Thiago Silva, has created an unbreakable defense that leaves attackers intimidated and frustrated. The Blues had a huge defensive problem in the Frank Lampard managerial era however, with the introduction of Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger has been reinstated into the team and he has shown signs of brilliance ever since.theprideoflondon.com
