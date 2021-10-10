CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea: What is up with the Antonio Rudiger negotiations?

By Subhrajit Chowdhury
Cover picture for the articleAntonio Rudiger is undoubtedly one of the most important players for Chelsea at the moment. The German, along with Thiago Silva, has created an unbreakable defense that leaves attackers intimidated and frustrated. The Blues had a huge defensive problem in the Frank Lampard managerial era however, with the introduction of Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger has been reinstated into the team and he has shown signs of brilliance ever since.

goal.com

Rudiger reacts to Bayern Munich interest but still 'feels good' at Chelsea

The Germany international defender has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Rudiger has admitted that he is "honoured" by Bayern Munich's reported interest in him, but also claims that he still "feels good" at Chelsea. Goal recently reported that Bayern have opened preliminary talks with...
Tribal Football

​Tuchel pushing Chelsea to resolve Rudiger contract dispute

Chelesa boss Thomas Tuchel is pushing the club to resolve a contract dispute with Antonio Rudiger. The German centre-half is a key member of his countryman's three-man defence for the Champions League winners. Rudiger can speak to other teams in January, as his present deal runs out in the summer.
chatsports.com

Antonio Rudiger admits interest from Bayern Munich 'honours' him after praise from Julian Nagelsmann with his Chelsea deal expiring next summer... but the German defender insists: 'I feel good where I am'

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger admits he is flattered by reports linking him to Bayern Munich, but insists he is focused on the task at hand with Chelsea. The German centre-back has transformed his fortunes at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of compatriot Thomas Tuchel at the beginning of the year, and was key to Chelsea winning the Champions League in the summer.
chatsports.com

Real Madrid make Antonio Rudiger their 'No 1 priority' for next summer with Chelsea defender in the final year of his contract and attracting interest from Bayern Munich

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly emerged as Real Madrid's priority target for next summer as Los Blancos look to bolster their defensive options. According to Spanish outlet ABC, the 13-time European Cup winners believe Rudiger is the ideal candidate to fill the void left by the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos and have made him their 'No 1 priority' for next year.
