Bottas wins, Verstappen retakes F1 championship lead: Turkish GP lap-by-lap

By Jake Williams-Smith
motorsportmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValtteri Bottas was uncatchable in the Mercedes as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez consolidated a difficult weekend for Red Bull with a double podium, finishing second and third respectively. Bottas led from lights out, losing the lead briefly after his pitstop before catching and re-passing Charles Leclerc for the lead.

www.motorsportmagazine.com

The Independent

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 driver ratings as Valtteri Bottas beats Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton over the line

Valtteri Bottas took his first victory in 2021 at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon as he managed the race smartly to hold off any possible challenge from Max Verstappen.The Dutch driver came home a solid second ahead of impressive Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, while Charles Leclerc took fourth.Lewis Hamilton was left ruing a strategy call on tyres from his Mercedes team that may well have cost him a shot at the podium, while Pierre Gasly in sixth could have beaten the seven-time world champion if it wasn’t for a particularly unkind penalty from the stewards.But who impressed...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Hamilton's roll of the dice: why Turkish GP strategy was so tricky — MPH

Valtteri Bottas was a level above the tricky decisions the crazy non-drying Istanbul track placed upon the others – not least his title-chasing team mate Lewis Hamilton. On a weekend in which Hamilton was taking a 10-place grid penalty for his new internal combustion engine and in which the Red Bull was an unresponsive understeering pale shadow of its best self, Bottas for once had an uncomplicated task.
MOTORSPORTS
The State

F1: Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP ahead of Bottas

Formula One defending champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third. But Hamilton has a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three combustion engines for the season and will...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Bottas held the lead at the start from Verstappen and he ran the front for the majority of the race but had to pass Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for victory in the closing stages, as Leclerc attempted to stay out on the intermediate tyres that he’d started on. Bottas won by...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Mercedes: We want Bottas to win Turkish GP

Andrew Shovlin says the team want Valtteri Bottas to win this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, which would be his first victory in 2021. Mercedes' Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, says the team are backing Valtteri Bottas to win the Turkish Grand Prix, with the Finn expected to be the lead Mercedes driver due to Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.
MERCEDES, TX
motorsportmagazine.com

Goin' up, goin' down: 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

It was a race so good that no-one wanted to finish early: despite the grey drizzle in Istanbul, all 20 cars made it to the chequered flag. A grid penalty once more kept the warring Verstappen and Hamilton apart, Valtteri Bottas showed the sort of form that could have earned him another one-year extension at Mercedes, and tyre strategy proved alarmingly entertaining.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races

The Mercedes driver led from pole position in the damp conditions, and edged clear in front of Max Verstappen through the opening phase of the race before drivers switched to a second set of inters. Although he briefly lost the lead to Charles Leclerc, who stayed out longer on his...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Can Hamilton's Mercedes engines last the rest of the season? – MPH

It’s all unconfirmed, but Lewis Hamilton could well be looking at another PU grid penalty within the remaining six races. On the one hand, the Mercedes’ performance has been terrific of late, but without a fifth power unit that fourth one he took the grid penalty for in Istanbul has to do most of the heavy lifting in his run to the title finale.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

After Mick Schumacher had led the pack around to post the first timed lap of the 60-minutes session, which featured strong and unpredictable gusts of wind hitting the Istanbul Park layout, Leclerc established the first place benchmark at 1m25.880s, which was set on the medium tyres. The tyre compounds were...
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
motorsportmagazine.com

MotoGP’s scariest corners — the riders' verdict

MotoGP circuit safety has improved immeasurably in recent decades. Although riders crash more often than they used to – due to much closer competition and, ironically, safer tracks and better riding gear – the vast majority of injuries are minor, while deaths caused by inadequate circuit safety are very rare.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

The exploding engine that almost derailed Mercedes turbo hybrid domination

The Red Bull era was over. Winter testing in 2014 made that crystal clear as the Milton Keynes cars stuttered in two weeks of running around Jerez and Bahrain. Who would replace them at the sharp end of the grid wasn’t obvious though, as Williams set the pace to beat; Ferrari was inconsistent — but quick — and Force India bobbled around the top ten.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Ricciardo only had 'four laps of good pace' in Turkish GP

Daniel Ricciardo says he enjoyed only four laps of good pace in the Turkish Grand Prix, having struggled for grip at both ends of his McLaren for most of the afternoon at Istanbul Park. Ricciardo knew that he would have his work cut out from the outset following an engine...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Still tingling emotions 25 years on: Damon Hill's wondrous F1 title win

“And I’ve got to stop because I’ve got a lump in my throat…” The well of emotion was all too predictable from dear old Murray Walker as Damon Hill crossed the finish line at Suzuka, 25 years ago today, to achieve his life’s goal and become Formula 1 world champion. Out of context, for a commentator to falter at such a moment might seem a heady faux pas – and yet because it was Murray, and more specifically because it was about Damon, the line was just perfect, capturing a special moment that exists among the great TV sporting memories for those of us who witnessed it (and cared). In an echo of Harry Carpenter’s commentary on Frank Bruno vs Mike Tyson – “he’s hurt Tyson! Get in there, Frank!” – it was not only entirely forgivable, it was also endearing as a great broadcaster briefly broke through the fourth wall, lost his professional veneer and joined his audience in a shared moment. Great sport is centred on high emotion. Watching it back now, it still makes you tingle.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Goodwood Members' Meeting is back: preview and entry list

It’s been two years since the last edition, but after a Covid-enforced absence the “most exclusive race meeting in the world”, the Goodwood Members’ Meeting, is back this weekend from October 15-17. Running for the 78th time, the event will see a vast array of historic racing machinery running in...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“We were just one lap away from being in the points”- Antonio Giovinazzi Comments On His Team’s Performance In The Turkish GP

Alfa Romeo’s driver Antonio Giovinazzi believes that he could’ve got points for his team if they had one more lap and that he would have passed Alpine’s Esteban Ocon who was running P10. While Esteban Ocon was the only driver in the grid who did not pit even a single time, Giovinazzi came late into the pits which cost him his place as Ocon took over.
MOTORSPORTS

