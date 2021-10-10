Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 6

BLACKSBURG – Alabama is supposed to be the one constant. Pencil the Tide in atop your AP Top 25 ballot each week and then go to work on the mixed bag that is the rest of college football. But Saturday, Alabama lost to Texas A&M. And while Georgia is a fairly unassailable choice to take over the No. 1 ranking, the fact that even the Tide couldn’t help but get swept up on this year’s sea of unpredictably should tell us a lot about what to expect over the next two-and-half months.