CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Barber: My AP Top 25 ballot, Week 6

By Mike Barber
Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG – Alabama is supposed to be the one constant. Pencil the Tide in atop your AP Top 25 ballot each week and then go to work on the mixed bag that is the rest of college football. But Saturday, Alabama lost to Texas A&M. And while Georgia is a fairly unassailable choice to take over the No. 1 ranking, the fact that even the Tide couldn’t help but get swept up on this year’s sea of unpredictably should tell us a lot about what to expect over the next two-and-half months.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#College Football#American Football#Ap#Texas A M#Ole Miss#Notre Dame#Rutgers#Byu#Baylor#Utsa#Cincinnati 4#Ohio State 7#Michigan State 9#Penn State 10#Oklahoma State 12
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost buyout makes him impervious to the hot seat

Should the Huskers fire Nebraska football coach Scott Frost? Only if they’re willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to buyout his contract. Seemingly every time things start to go right for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers things turn around and get ugly in a hurry. A week ago, Frost and the Huskers were close to upsetting the Michigan Wolverines, which would’ve been the big win Frost really needed to get his fanbase back on board.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Makes Prediction For Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Last Saturday, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley pulled quarterback Spencer Rattler from the Red River Showdown. It ended up being the right decision, as true freshman Caleb Williams led the team to a comeback victory. Riley’s decision to bench Rattler has sparked a quarterback controversy in Norman, Oklahoma. ESPN’s Lee...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
saturdaydownsouth.com

First and 10: Alabama can't play defense. Why? Because Kirby Smart is at Georgia

There’s no real mystery here. Want to know why Alabama doesn’t play defense like it used to?. In the aftermath of Alabama getting exposed again this season in a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M, there are legitimate questions about the state of the Crimson Tide defense over the past 4 seasons – and if it might just keep Nick Saban’s team from the College Football Playoff for the second time in 3 seasons.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend. During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wild Scene At Tennessee

One of the wildest scenes of the 2021 college football regular season broke out at Neyland Stadium on Saturday evening. Late in Tennessee’s game against Ole Miss, several Volunteers fans threw objects – golf balls, drinks, a bottle of mustard, even – onto the field in frustration. Play had to...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Epic Nick Saban Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Nick Saban has had a pretty stressful week trying to help his players refocus following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to unranked Texas A&M last Saturday. He reached a breaking point on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Alabama led Mississippi State 21-6 late in the second quarter. Saban wasn’t satisfied. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy