CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Program helps tourists help international entrepreneurs

By Michelle Pitcher
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, Olga Enciso Smith decided to rethink global travel. Previously the president of the San Jose Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and founder of the Machu Picchu Gallery of the Americas in Los Gatos, Smith had been entrenched in bringing Hispanic and Latino cultural awareness to the South Bay for some time. Now, she decided, it was time to bring some of the South Bay’s resources to those parts of the world.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Airports, Tourism Industry Gears Up As Rules Loosen For International Travelers

By Max Darrow SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Hard hit by the pandemic, the Bay Area’s tourism industry is gearing up as the U.S. is set to loosen rules for international travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month. On November 8, COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on foreign nationals will be lifted if they are fully vaccinated. Travelers will have to show proof of vaccination before boarding a plane into the United States. The policy allows for all FDA approved and authorized vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson – or vaccines the World Health Organization has approved for emergency use,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bay News 9

Akron nonprofit helps aspiring business owners and entrepreneurs succeed

AKRON, Ohio — Bounce Innovation Hub is a nonprofit in Akron that is focused on helping other businesses succeed by providing them with a variety of resources. Bounce Innovation Hub is a non-profit focused on helping businesses succeed and grow. Bounce helps a variety of different types of businesses. People...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Gatos, CA
Business
City
Los Gatos, CA
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Los Gatos, CA
Lifestyle
City
San Jose, CA
martechseries.com

Memberful Releases Full-Circle Feature to Help Entrepreneurs and Creators Launch Paid Newsletters

Memberful’s in-house newsletter tool allows clients to quickly build and scale their membership programs from scratch. Memberful, the leading membership software for entrepreneurs and creators, today announced the release of its in-house newsletter feature for membership initiatives. This tool makes it easier than ever for businesses and innovators to launch paid newsletters quickly and easily.
CELEBRITIES
cheddar.com

'Everlaunch' Helps Entrepreneurs Through Game-Based Strategies

One company is looking to help entrepreneurs find their way to success. 'Everlaunch' is an interactive platform that uses a game-based approach to guide users through the process of starting a business. Last month, the company came in third place at the 'Latinx Launchpad' pitch competition. Michelle Heng, CEO of Everlaunch, joined Cheddar News to talk more about the company.
TECHNOLOGY
floridaweekly.com

Program helps minority start-ups

After 25 years in corporate America, Kim Jones was looking for a side hustle. Ms. Jones and her husband, Brett Morson, a driver and trainer for Publix, were planning for retirement and wanted a fun side business that would put a little money in their bank account. A travel agency was the perfect business for the couple who loved visiting exotic locations around the globe. Turning to Google for inspiration on a name for their new venture, they quickly landed the TropicalVibes.com domain name and formed the new company.
SMALL BUSINESS
CBS New York

‘Juntos Crecemos’ Program Helps Hispanic-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. (credit: CBS2) But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super scared,” said Rich Berroa. A 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#South Bay#Startup#The Machu Picchu Gallery#Hispanic#Latino#Peruvian#Central And South America#Gsv#Mayan#The Mexican Government
WYFF4.com

CommunityWorks helps Upstate entrepreneurs take their ideas to profitability

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Great ideas launch successful businesses, but it's not always so easy for entrepreneurs to get from the drawing board to the marketplace. CommunityWorks is an Upstate nonprofit with wrap-around financial services. They guide people through technology barriers and other obstacles to success. People who don't have a...
GREENVILLE, SC
theedgemarkets.com

MARA spends RM70 mil to help automotive entrepreneurs

ALOR SETAR (Oct 3): Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has spent about RM70 million through the MARA Integrated Smart Auto (MISA) initiative to help entrepreneurs in the automotive field expand their enterprises since it was first introduced in 2013. Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said that so far, 48...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Germany
Washington Post

The great pandemic work-from-home experiment was a remarkable success

Nicholas Bloom, an economist at Stanford University, had been studying working-from-home arrangements for years before corporate America sent its white-collar employees home in droves in March 2020. In a paper published in 2015, for example, he and three co-authors explored what happened when workers at a Shanghai travel company were randomly selected into a work-from-home program: It turned out they were 13 percent more productive. Then suddenly, last year, his niche academic focus was thrust to the center of every business discussion. After fielding numerous calls from executives and reporters to discuss his older work, he said, “it became clear that it would be helpful to get contemporaneous data.” Working with colleagues including José María Barrero, of Mexico’s Autonomous Institute of Technology, and Steven J. Davis, of the University of Chicago, he began a fresh set of studies exploring how the pandemic was reshaping working and living arrangements. He discussed that work recently, in a conversation edited for length and clarity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

New program to help people opening small businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new program aims to help people as they open a small business. The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center has launched its Entrepreneur Certificate and expanded the existing Starting Your Business class. According to a release, a new four-part series is expanding on the...
SMALL BUSINESS
Indianapolis Recorder

New partnership to help local entrepreneurs, businesses

One of the blessings of working for the Indy Chamber is that it provides daily lessons for me about small business owners’ triumphs and struggles. I was both surprised and inspired to learn that small business creation actually increased in 2020, during a global pandemic (4.4 million new businesses launched in 2020, a 24% increase from 2019).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
editorials24.com

Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they’re getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
Mercury News

‘Most exciting’ restaurants: 3 in San Francisco, 1 Marin County roadside stand

On the New York Times’ new list of 50 U.S. restaurants “we’re most excited about,” three are in San Francisco and one is a roadside stand on the Marin County coast. The Marshall Store, “on a timeworn deck overlooking Tomales Bay,” is praised for its specialty: oysters raw, grilled and smoked. Patrons line up next to Highway 1 to buy their lunch, then eat it at barrel-and-plank outdoor tables.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy