SCM (25m) We’ve reached the third and final day of the second 2021 FINA World Cup meet. Things will get started with a swim from Matt Sates in the 400 IM and he will certainly be the one to watch. In the past two weeks, he has downed the world junior record in the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 free, leaving this event ripe for the taking.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 8 DAYS AGO