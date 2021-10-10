CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV this week: ‘The Equalizer’ returns; CNN spotlights ‘Diana’

By Chuck Barney
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Oct. 10-16 DON’T MISS: “The Equalizer” — Coming off a solid first season, the popular crime drama returns just as Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) considers pulling the plug on her risky vigilante work. But you know that’s not gonna happen. Turns out that she gets pulled back in by a rather unlikely client — detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles). He needs her help to track down an untraceable group of bank robbers. (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS).

www.mercurynews.com

