Antonio Gibson Start/Sit Week 5: Shin injury makes for a risky proposition

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Gibson sent fantasy football alarm bells ringing this week when he revealed he has a stress fracture in his shin. He’s reportedly been playing through the injury already this year, but this news raises concerns about the workload Gibson might receive on a game-to-game basis. Let’s take a look at his matchup in Week 5 and determine whether Gibson might be a player to start or sit this week.

