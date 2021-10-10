CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Albany County coronavirus update, October 10

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it was reported that 71.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here .

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,625 to date, with 47 new positive cases identified since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 82.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 3.5% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 11 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 32 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported travelling and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 479 active cases in the county, down from 515 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 872 from 857. So far 92,924 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,146 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 82 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there was one new hospitalization since Saturday, and there are now a total of 34 county residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. Eight of those hospital patients remain in ICU’s. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 40’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 411 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, I’m reporting another Albany County resident has died – in their 40’s – for a second day in a row. We have lost five more members of our community this week alone to COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “My condolences to this person’s family for their loss and I continue to encourage everyone to do what they can to protect their loved ones by getting a vaccine shot and following CDC recommendations to wear a mask indoors, social distance, wash your hands frequently and to cough and sneeze into your arm.”

