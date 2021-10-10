Waynesboro High School helping students navigate post-secondary options

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Waynesboro High School is doing its part to help students apply for millions in federal college aid. Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced a $24.7 million federal GEAR UP grant to increase access to higher education and jobs training for Virginia students. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is a form used to apply for financial aid for postsecondary education. Northam convened a FAFSA workgroup in March to develop strategies on how to increase FAFSA participation.