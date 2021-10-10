CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balmain designer reveals he hid horrific explosion injuries in shame because of industry's obsession with perfection

By Anna Pujol-Mazzini
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamed French designer Olivier Rousteing said fashion’s obsession with perfection made him hide his scars for a year as he revealed the full extent of his injuries from a fireplace explosion at his house in 2020. The creative director of French luxury label Balmain posted a photo of himself covered...

US News and World Report

Balmain Designer Rousteing Reveals Burns From Fireplace Blast

PARIS (Reuters) - The creative director of French fashion house Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, has revealed widespread burns he suffered last year when the explosion of his fireplace left him in hospital. The photo on his Instagram feed taken shortly after the incident shows his entire upper body bandaged and burns...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing Speaks on His ‘Secret’ Recovery After 2020 Fireplace Explosion

Olivier Rousteing has opened up about his “secret” health recovery over the past year. On Saturday, the Balmain creative director took to Instagram to share a photo of himself covered in bandages and burn marks on his face. Rousteing told his followers he sustained the injuries exactly a year ago, when a fireplace exploded in his Parisian home—an incident he kept hidden from the public until now.
