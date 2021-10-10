CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen confident Congress will raise debt ceiling

By Doina Chiacu
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it will be lawmakers’ responsibility to raise the federal debt limit and expressed confidence that Congress would do so after the temporary reprieve runs out on Dec. 3.

“Once Congress and the administration have decided on spending plans and tax plans, it’s simply their responsibility to pay the bills that result from that,” Yellen told ABC’s “This Week” program. “It’s a housekeeping chore. Because really, we should be debating the government’s fiscal policy.”

Following weeks of partisan fighting, the Senate approved a short-term fix here on Thursday that will allow the United States to avoid defaulting on its bills through Dec. 3. Those bills were to pay for Congress' past decisions, Yellen noted, referring to spending Republican lawmakers had backed.

On Friday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell wrote in a letter to Biden that he would not aid here Democrats again in raising the debt limit.

“I don’t believe any president has ever had to make a decision about what they would do if Congress failed to raise the debt ceiling. I can’t imagine our being there on December 3rd,” Yellen said.

Yellen said she was confident that Congress’ Democratic leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, “will be able to manage this so that we don’t face this situation.”

She ruled out invoking the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says the validity of U.S. public debt “shall not be questioned.” Some Democrats have argued that this could be used to invalidate the debt ceiling, but it would entail a legal fight that would likely go to the Supreme Court.

Congressional Democrats are working on President Joe Biden’s sweeping social safety net agenda, but have yet to agree on a target size for the multitrillion dollar spending bill.

Yellen appeared open to the idea of means-testing some of the programs in the plan to target the Americans who need it most, a move supported by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has been pushing for a slimmer bill.

“There is a trade-off there. We know that programs that are universal have tended to be long-lasting and very popular,” Yellen said. “But there is also an argument for, you know, making sure that the highest income Americans perhaps don’t get the benefit of a program that is most needed by those with lower income.”

Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
Reuters

Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit, averting default

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money...
CNN

Manchin and Sinema detail key disagreements over Biden agenda

(CNN) — The two leading Democratic moderates made clear to their colleagues this week that a deal on the party's sweeping economic package is far from secured, raising new questions about the fate of President Joe Biden's first-term agenda, according to sources familiar with the matter. Among the red flags:...
FOXBusiness

Yellen doubles down on need for global minimum tax and eliminating debt ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has reiterated support for the global minimum tax as Congress continues to debate President Biden’s titanic infrastructure bill. Biden has sought and won support from over 130 countries and territories for a global minimum tax, which would tax companies at a minimum of 15% and enforce taxes based on where they conduct business rather than where they are based.
arcamax.com

Boost US debt ceiling or risk possible recession, Yellen warns

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Congress to increase the federal government’s debt limit by December, warning on Sunday that inaction could cause a recession. The Senate’s vote on Thursday extended the government’s borrowing authority into December — when another showdown between Democrats and Republicans is likely. If the debt...
