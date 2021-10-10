Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Georgia Little Ocmulgee River near Scotland affecting Wheeler and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Oconee. * Until late this afternoon. * At 3:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 19 feet, The water level begins to flood the dirt parking lot area near the Old Balls Ferry Road boat ramp...just upstream and rightbank from the Georgia Highway 57 bridge. Minor flooding continues and spreads further into the woodlands near the river.