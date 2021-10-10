CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 03:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Georgia Little Ocmulgee River near Scotland affecting Wheeler and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Oconee. * Until late this afternoon. * At 3:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 19 feet, The water level begins to flood the dirt parking lot area near the Old Balls Ferry Road boat ramp...just upstream and rightbank from the Georgia Highway 57 bridge. Minor flooding continues and spreads further into the woodlands near the river.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
CBS News

17 missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti

A Haitian gang has kidnapped 17 missionaries, including three children, who are associated with the Ohio-based group Christian Aid Ministries. Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of the Haitian Times, joins Lana Zak on CBSN to explain what we know about the kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scotland, GA
County
Wilkinson County, GA
State
Washington State
City
Abbeville, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
City
Dublin, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Johnson County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

CDC issues new COVID-19 guidance for the holiday season

New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering. "Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocmulgee River#Oconee River#Extreme Weather#Dodge#Telfair Counties

Comments / 0

Community Policy