Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 28.9 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then begin a slow fall, but is expected to remain above flood stage through Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 30.2 feet, This is the 10 year flood...or 10 percent chance frequency...established by the USGS in October 2006. Up to 40 square blocks in the Greens Addition Subdivision could flood, especially at the end of Gunther Street, encroaching the roadway ditches. Houses may flood at the west end of Conveent Steet near Victoria Street, and move into the inside lane of Moody Street and Wolfman Street. Flooding occurs in Riverside Park and much of the Riverside Golf Course, including the golf cart sheds and the Texas Zoo. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 28.9 Sun 7 am 30.1 29.8 24.0 9.1 3.3

VICTORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO