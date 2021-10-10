CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 10:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.4 to 7.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This will result in some roads becoming impassable and minor flooding of properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 11:45 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/12 PM 7.5 1.7 0.8 N/A Moderate 11/12 AM 6.3 0.5 0.7 N/A None 11/01 PM 7.3 1.5 0.7 N/A Minor 12/01 AM 6.1 0.3 0.7 N/A None 12/02 PM 7.1 1.3 0.7 N/A Minor 13/02 AM 5.9 0.1 0.7 N/A None

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise into the minor flood stage overnight. It is expected to crest around 28.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, covering much of camping area at Goliad State Park. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 26.2 Sun 7 am 28.3 25.1 15.2 8.8 8.1
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Localized higher amounts in heavy bands of snow. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered road conditions, including: Cedar Pass. Chain-controls and slow-downs possible. The hazardous conditions may impact morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Campers and hikers should prepare for winter conditions. Do not venture out into the back country without winter gear.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albany The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York South Central Saratoga County in east central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 856 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Menands, Green Island, Waterford, Wyantskill, Wynantskill, Loudonville, Center Brunswick, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Halfmoon and North Greenbush. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Clogged drains from leaves may cause a partial road closures.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for the Savannah River near Clyo. * From Monday morning until further notice. * At 915 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 12.1 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rensselaer, Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Rensselaer; Saratoga The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York South Central Saratoga County in east central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 856 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Menands, Green Island, Waterford, Wyantskill, Wynantskill, Loudonville, Center Brunswick, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Halfmoon and North Greenbush. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Clogged drains from leaves may cause a partial road closures.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes, including the town of Mojave. * WHEN...From 8 PM PDT Sunday evening until 8 AM PDT Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. Visibility may be reduced in blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 11:46:00 Expires: 2021-10-17 13:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guam Island in the Marianas * Until 145 PM ChST. * At 1146 AM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.4 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Flood Advisory#Coastal Colleton Counties#Charleston Harbor Sc Mllw#N
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise into the minor flood stage overnight. It is expected to crest around 28.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, covering much of camping area at Goliad State Park. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 26.2 Sun 7 am 28.3 25.1 15.2 8.8 8.1
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Saint John by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 03:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Saint John THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SAINT JOHN The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 28.9 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then begin a slow fall, but is expected to remain above flood stage through Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 30.2 feet, This is the 10 year flood...or 10 percent chance frequency...established by the USGS in October 2006. Up to 40 square blocks in the Greens Addition Subdivision could flood, especially at the end of Gunther Street, encroaching the roadway ditches. Houses may flood at the west end of Conveent Steet near Victoria Street, and move into the inside lane of Moody Street and Wolfman Street. Flooding occurs in Riverside Park and much of the Riverside Golf Course, including the golf cart sheds and the Texas Zoo. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 28.9 Sun 7 am 30.1 29.8 24.0 9.1 3.3
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise into the minor flood stage overnight. It is expected to crest around 28.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, covering much of camping area at Goliad State Park. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 26.2 Sun 7 am 28.3 25.1 15.2 8.8 8.1
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-18 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Doctortown. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 11.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 12.7 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters.
LONG COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 09:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 ft. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 09:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 ft. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 20:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albany; Rensselaer; Saratoga The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Albany County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York South Central Saratoga County in east central New York * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 856 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated periods of moderate to heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Latham, Delmar, Menands, Green Island, Waterford, Wyantskill, Wynantskill, Loudonville, Center Brunswick, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Halfmoon and North Greenbush. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Clogged drains from leaves may cause a partial road closures.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes, including the town of Mojave. * WHEN...From 8 PM PDT Sunday evening until 8 AM PDT Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. Visibility may be reduced in blowing dust. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, including the town of Inyokern, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is in moderate flood stage and will continue to rise. Major flooding is expected to begin Monday as flow arrives from upstream. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.2 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Major flooding occurs. Flow downstream near Highway 35 is several hundred yards wide, cutting off many of the lowest homes. Livestock are cut off and could drown. Pumps, tank batteries, and any equipment in the flood plain below Victoria are flooded. The campground near Tivoli below Highway 35 and residences just above Highway 35 are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 25.5 Sun 7 am 26.6 27.1 27.2 25.4 14.9
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-17 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 with gusts to 65 mph expected in the Eastern Sierra Slopes. West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected in the Owens Valley. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 8 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds will create hazardous travel conditions along US-395, especially for high profile vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy