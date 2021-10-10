CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field Sunday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars go teal The Jacksonville Jaguars will be switching back to their primary teal uniforms for the 2021 season. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 2:26 p.m. Update: By the end of the second quarter, the Jags were down by eleven points. Score: 24 - 13.

Original Story:

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday?

That’s the question many would like a “yes” answer to, since the team has yet to win a game this season.

The football game kicks off at 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field and will be carried live on CBS47.

STORY: Urban Meyer’s wife, daughter and Tim Tebow respond to fallout from viral videos

The Titans have won nine of their past 11 meetings, including a 31-10 victory last season in Week 14, as Derrick Henry rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Action Sports Jax breaks down how they think the game will go on Countdown to Kickoff at 11:30 a.m. Watch live below:

