Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 2:26 p.m. Update: By the end of the second quarter, the Jags were down by eleven points. Score: 24 - 13.

Original Story:

Will the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday?

That’s the question many would like a “yes” answer to, since the team has yet to win a game this season.

The football game kicks off at 1 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field and will be carried live on CBS47.

The Titans have won nine of their past 11 meetings, including a 31-10 victory last season in Week 14, as Derrick Henry rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

