On Friday night, after Chris Sale answered his team giving him a two-run lead by giving up five runs of his own including what seemed like a back-breaking grand slam, it was deflating. It was only a three-run game, and this team has proven they shouldn’t be counted out all year, but it really felt like the season was slipping out of our grips. And then the offense came back and made it a blowout. And all of that shouldn’t serve to hide the performance of Tanner Houck, who was the one who allowed the offense to have time in the first place to come back in that game.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO