CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Miami Dolphins: In for a tough matchup in this week’s Madden simulation

By Nick Belotto
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother week, another Miami Dolphins Madden simulation!. Last week, the Dolphins lost yet another matchup in the Madden simulation series falling to 0-4 in the popular video game franchise. Is this the week where we finally see some changes for this? Given the matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the chances are low. It’s not zero, however, and maybe if the Dolphins can work a little magic they’ll be able to pull off the upset.

phinphanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Bucs Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski For Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed the past two games due to fractured ribs. He’s trending in the right direction, but he’s not ready to rejoin his teammates just yet. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers ruled out Gronkowski for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Buccaneers head...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jaylen Waddle
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Miami 7#American Football
chatsports.com

Five Things I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 5

That looked familiar. I feel like we talked about this. Establish a running game, take more chances deeper down the field earlier in the game, and put our players in the best position to succeed. You know, basics. Alas, it doesn’t seem like Brian Flores’ coaching staff are big Phinsider readers. Maybe I’ll send them a subscription for Christmas.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Reich’s Best/Worst Decisions: Week 4 @Dolphins

This was Reich’s best-called game this season, as I really struggled to find any clear mistakes from him and the coaching staff. Let’s just hope he can keep it up against tougher opponents and not fall back on the same mistakes that are a big reason why the Colts are 1-3.
NFL
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins: Thursday's Injury Reports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that Carlton Davis III is headed to injured reserve, thus missing the next three weeks, at minimum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shortly reported afterward that Davis is expected miss 4-6 weeks with a quad injury. But there were no changes for the Bucs in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Dolphins Report Card loaded with F's after loss to Indianapolis Colts

There were a lot of unhappy Dolphins fans leaving Hard Rock Stadium after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Colts. Not much went right for Miami as Indianapolis posted its first win of the season, giving both teams 1-3 marks. Now, the Dolphins head to Tampa to play Tom Brady and...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: 3 major takeaways from Week 4 vs. Colts

Another week and another deflating loss by the Miami Dolphins. It took some time to process this one, mainly because the first two losses came against very good football teams. Losing the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime isn’t a loss that makes you truly worry about...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins busy week is far from over with two days left

The Miami Dolphins have had an extremely busy week and it is far from over, even with only two days left in the week. Then there are the Buccaneers on Sunday. How busy has this week been? Well, we have seen roster movements, we have seen IR movements, we have had episodes of “taken out of context”, injuries, signings, but fear not, Deshaun Watson is still on the Texans roster. Regardless, here is look back at the busy week that was in case you missed any of it!
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins activate Raekwon Davis; elevate Isaiah Ford and Jabaal Sheard for Sunday’s matchup vs Buccaneers

Before the Miami Dolphins traveled north to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team had to make a few critical decisions regarding their 53-man roster. Earlier in the week, the team placed wide receiver William Fuller V on injured reserve. In addition, reports throughout the week suggested the team would (eventually) elevate second-year defensive lineman Raekwon Davis.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

162K+
Followers
355K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy