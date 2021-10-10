A man says he was kicked off his flight for bringing a needed medical device

A flight attendant on an airplane. Matej Kastelic/500px/Getty Images

A Tennessee man says he was kicked off of an airplane for bringing his dialysis machine on a flight.

The man and his wife were flying home to Knoxville when the pilot "kicked us off in front of everybody."

The man received an apology from the airline and eventually made it back home.

A Tennessee man says he was removed from a regional SkyWest-operated flight for bringing a dialysis machine onboard, WBIR reported .

Adron Mccarter says he was flying from Denver, Colorado, to Knoxville, Tennessee, when a pilot learned Mccarter had a dialysis machine, a device used for kidney disease, and refused to fly the aircraft, WBIR reported.

Mccarter was flying with his wife back home after visiting his newborn granddaughter for the first time in Spokane, Washington.

Before the flights, Mccarter told WBIR he received the needed paperwork to bring the machine on a plane.

But on his flight back home, Mccarter said their flight was delayed. Then, the pilot "came across the microphone and said I was trying to bring something on the plane that wasn't allowed and then kicked us off in front of everybody," Mccarter told WBIR.

Mccarter told WBIR this would be both his first and last flight after the way he was treated.

"It made me sad. I had a full-blown panic attack and it made me infuriated at the same time. You can't treat people that way," Mccarter said. "I'm having to do treatment now. We had to do two in a row so we can get caught up and that's hard on your body and hard on your heart. So overall, it was one of the top three worst experiences of my life."

Mccarter said the airline apologized, offered his family food, and a place to stay for the night.

"A passenger was rebooked from SkyWest flight 5423 due to a misunderstanding about the approved medical device with which they were traveling," a spokesperson for the airline told Insider. "We apologize for the inconvenience and are following up with our crew to prevent a similar situation in the future."

