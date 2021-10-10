Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 10, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Daniel James MacDuffie “Duffy”, 67, passed away Sept. 1, 2021, from complications of COVID-19. He was born in Staten Island, NY, on May 23, 1954. Daniel graduated from St. Vincent’s Nursing School in June 1977. He went on to be a trauma nurse, and ultimately a nurse manager. In 1993 after relocating to Florida he began a career in organ procurement with Our Legacy (formerly Translife) where he remained until he became ill. Dan’s work in organ procurement enabled him to help countless people around the world.