The survive and advance mentality of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues to work for Brad Keselowski. The former series champion is one of the eight drivers still left with a shot at competing for the championship, having made it out of a messy day at the Charlotte Roval. Keselowski finished 20th in the elimination race despite spinning twice in the backstretch chicane and needing minor repair work to his Ford Mustang. His name was up and down the leaderboard throughout the afternoon.

