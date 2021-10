The Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order is now live at several retailers. The system retails for $49.99 and will be available on Nov. 12, 2021. This retro handheld-inspired device mimics the look of the classic console with some modern twists. The old school-styled machine plays full-color versions of three classics: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The system also comes with a remake of a Game & Watch classic featuring Link and two interactive digital clocks and timers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO