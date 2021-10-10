CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Stock up on these Black Friday–worthy deals now at Amazon

By Allen Foster
NBC4 Columbus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to unveil amazing deals — they’re rolling out the savings right now. These deals cover every consumer’s and gift giver’s needs, whether they’re interested in fashion, electronics or toys. Some of the steep discounts that caught our eye are exercise essentials such as high-waist yoga pants, the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro and high-speed RC cars for your kids.

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect plus top offers available now

Walmart's Black Friday deals aren't too far off with Black Friday just two months away, and this year we expect Walmart's Black Friday sale to be the biggest we've seen yet. Easily one of the best Black Friday sales of the year, Walmart's biggest holiday sale offers site wide discounts on pretty much every type of product you can think of. From deals on electronics to sales on beauty products, Walmart's Black Friday sale will cover thousands of products and bring massive discounts site wide.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
MLive.com

Coach Outlet clearance sale, up to 70% off handbags, wallets, backpacks

Coach Outlet’s clearance sale offers up to 70% off bags, backpacks, wallets, and more. Featuring an array of premium Coach products at irresistible outlet prices, this clearance event makes for the perfect excuse to snag a new accessory for fall. Coach is a global fashion house inspired by the freedom...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Exercise#Bestreviews#Toys Fashion Beauty
BGR.com

🚨 Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here's how to find them 🚨

Amazon recently announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re available right now! Amazon is known for running fantastic deals each year in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. But we can’t recall the retail giant ever running deals this good so far ahead of the holidays. You really have to see them to believe them. Lucky for you, we’re going to show you...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
WGAU

Black Friday 2021: Best Buy, Target, others announce early holiday sales

Stores are preparing for a busy holiday season, so they’re not even waiting for the traditional start of the shopping season to get here. Industry experts, you may want to focus on in-store shopping instead of doing all your shopping online because of slower mail service and supply chain issues, Good Morning America reported.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Now that fall and chilly weather have arrived, we're shopping for cozy clothes! While some of us are returning to the office, we haven't lost our lust for leggings. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with deals from Amazon's Fall Sale, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Amazon bets on Black Friday deals in early holiday shopping push

NEW YORK, NY (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Monday became the latest online retailer hoping to entice consumers to shop early for the holidays, announcing discounts similar to those found on Black Friday. Amazon joins Target, Pottery Barn, Ulta Beauty and others launching early holiday promotions with hopes that a...
SHOPPING
morningbrew.com

Amazon Rolls Out Black Friday Deals on October 4

This holiday season, the role of Ebenezer Scrooge will be played by the broken global supply chain. Exhibit A: Amazon rolled out “Black Friday-worthy” deals yesterday, exactly *checks notes* 53 days before actual Black Friday. The company said customers should expect “deep discounts across every category,” and also rolled out a tool that allows Prime members to send gifts to people without putting in an address.
RETAIL
goodmorningamerica.com

Amazon announces you can shop its 'Black Friday-worthy' deals right now

Amazon announced Monday that its holiday season has officially begun. Instead of waiting until November, you can find great deals and deep discounts across tons of Amazon products from home, beauty, toys and more. If early holiday shopping usually isn't for you, experts are warning this year's buyers of possible shortages and delays due to COVID-related supply chain issues.
INTERNET
Us Weekly

Deal Alert: Beats Headphones and iPads Are on Sale for Black Friday Prices at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Every year, as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, we start strategizing our Black Friday shopping plan of attack. We categorize what we’re looking to buy and evaluate what type of budget we’re working with — but these days, we don’t have to wait until November anymore!
ELECTRONICS
WWJ News Radio

Amazon announces earliest-ever Black Friday deals starting today

You've heard of Christmas in July. Now, meet Thanksgiving in October thanks to Amazon's earliest-ever Black Friday deals. With temperatures still hovering near 80 in the coldest parts of the country and turkey and stuffing nowhere in sight, the retail behemoth offered a shocking bonanza of deals to jumpstart the holiday shopping season ... well before Halloween.
RETAIL
TechRadar

Amazon's pre-Black Friday TV deals knock up to $1,001 off stunning Sony displays

Amazon and Best Buy are battling it out today to offer up what are, most likely, the best 4K TV deals we'll see this side of Black Friday. Take this stunning 2021 77-inch Sony A80J OLED TV for $2,998 (was $3,999) at Amazon. Not only is today's price cut reaching a whopping $1,001, but it's actually yielding the lowest price we've ever seen on one of our top-rated best TVs of 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Amazon Prepones Black-Friday Deals Ahead Of Holiday Season

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) launched Black Friday-worthy deals, allowing customers to start shopping now and saving big heading into the holiday season. Amazon also revealed its biggest-ever selection of gift guides, including its Holiday Toy List, Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics Gift Guides, and guides like Stocking Stuffer Picks and Customers' Most-Loved products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

AirPods, Beats Buds are super cheap during the Amazon Black Friday-Worthy Sale

If you already use many Apple devices, you probably want headphone deals from Apple itself because of their excellent compatibility, seamless pairing, and signal quality. That’s why you might be keeping an eye out for great AirPods deals and Beats headphone deals, which are Apple’s flagship headphone brands. Today might...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy