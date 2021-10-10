CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 5, 2021: Justin Fields goes under 19.5 completions for Bears

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking NFL prop bets can turn any game into an exciting three hours. Week 5 marks the last full slate until Week 15, so there are plenty of NFL props available. There's an AFC Championship Game rematch between the Bills and Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football and a handful of division matchups. Aaron Rodgers will try to win one for the old guard when he takes the Packers into Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bengals#Bills#American Football#Afc Championship Game#The Bills And Chiefs#Packers#Caesars Sportsbook#Nba#Sportsline#Td
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy