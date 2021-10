COLORADO, USA — The Colorado snow season is off to a great start with a couple ski resorts opening early and the snowpack about 200% above average for this time of year. That early fall snowpack is very important for the overall season, because it gives the snow in November and December a base to stick to. When there is low snowpack in October and early November, the albedo of the mountains is low which allows solar radiation to absorb into the rocks and ground. That will melt more of the snowfall to come later, and can make all the difference in the season's overall snowpack.

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO