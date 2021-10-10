CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Special Camo Kept New Ford Ranger's Design A Secret

By Gerhard Horn
 7 days ago
Ford Australia released a press statement explaining how its designers developed a camouflage that helps the upcoming Ranger hide in plain sight. As we know, carmakers will do almost anything to disguise upcoming models. Most of the time, it's basic black and white camouflage, but some manufacturers will even add additional fake body panels. A recent trend is painting cars in Vantablack so cameras couldn't pick up any defining features. Ferrari used this trick while developing the SF 90.

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

