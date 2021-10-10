CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What CFP rankings would like if released after Week 6

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvuBU_0cMtP5FF00

The College Football Playoff committee does not shy away from discussing the importance of having an elite resume when deciding a team’s ranking.

And now that we have made it through six weeks of the 2021 college football season, some teams’ resumes are beginning to separate themselves from others.

With an Alabama loss on Saturday to an unranked Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide are our biggest losers of the weekend.

With that loss, it leaves the Georgia Bulldogs as the unquestioned No. 1.

But after Georgia, it’s not really all that close.

Penn State lost to Iowa in a great game, Michigan barely beat Nebraska, Oklahoma came back to beat Texas and Georgia had a blowout road win over a top-20 Auburn team.

Here we give a look at how we would rank the top 10 teams if the College Football Playoff rankings came out after an exciting Week 6.

The initial round of rankings will be released on Nov. 2.

10. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izu7C_0cMtP5FF00
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State has been tested once, against Oregon, and lost. I am not impressed.

9. Michigan State Spartans (6-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aipPN_0cMtP5FF00
Kenneth Walker Michigan State runs against Rutgers (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Spartans have Power Five wins over Northwestern, Miami and Nebraska. They have three more big games remaining (Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State). They have a Heisman frontrunner in Kenneth Walker. Though I don’t see Michigan State finishing the season in the top 10, you have to credit it for what it’s done so far in Mel Tucker’s second season.

8. Kentucky Wildcats (6-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NyxU_0cMtP5FF00
Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll know if I’m crazy or not this weekend when the Wildcats play Georgia.

7. Penn State (5-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQ4H1_0cMtP5FF00
Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson (2) throws during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State stays in the top-10. It lost on the road by three.

6. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WB134_0cMtP5FF00
Texas A&M celebrates as Alabama player walks off. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Down goes Bama! Crimson Tide drop to No. 6 because, well, they’re Alabama.

5. Cincinnati Bears (5-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLA3y_0cMtP5FF00
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) holds up the ball after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13. Syndication: The Enquirer

Desmond Ridder is super cool, but one win over a really average Notre Dame is not enough for me to believe they belong here. But again, who else?

Wins over Miami (Ohio), Murray State and Indiana don’t impress me.

The remaining teams on the Bearcats schedule are:

UCF, Navy, Tulane, Tulsa, South Florida, SMU and ECU.

I mean, come on now – this is why UCF never made it. Schedule real opponents if you want real rewards.

Cincinnati may be able to trick you into thinking its deserving of a playoff spot because it beat a big brand program like Notre Dame, but I’m not fooled. I see the Irish for what they are: America’s most consistently overrated program.

4. Michigan Wolverines (6-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgaYk_0cMtP5FF00
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates with running back Hassan Haskins (25) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I hate everything about Michigan being ranked No. 4. But who else can I put here? Don’t say Cincinnati.

Michigan barely beat Nebraska.

3. Oklahoma Sooners (6-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiUmE_0cMtP5FF00

Yuck. What is wrong with the level of talent in college football this year? Oklahoma has looked awful, but once again I have no choice.

A big name, powerhouse program that at least drives some excitement and viewership, but overall this is another disappointing team so far this year.

Let’s see … the Sooners have beaten Texas, Tulane, Nebraska, West Virginia and Kansas State by a combined 28 points. Yikes.

2. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYGYA_0cMtP5FF00
Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) leads the offense during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Ok, Iowa, you have earned my respect. I had the Hawkeyes at No. 5 last week, and they made me look silly, beating Penn State and moving up to No. 2.

Well done.

1. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLMvk_0cMtP5FF00
Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

I thought it would be Alabama, but there is no team in college football even close to Georgia’s level right now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Georgia State#Michigan State Spartans#American Football#Cfp#Texas A M#Penn State#Auburn#Heisman#Kentucky Wildcats#Alabama Crimson Tide#Notre Dame
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy