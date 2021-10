One of our greatest freedoms we have besides The Bill of Rights is our ability to step out into our garage or driveway, get into our car and go anywhere, anytime, whenever we please. We do have to do basic maintenance like keeping the radiator filled with water, oil changes and so forth. Filling the tank with gasoline and washing the windshields takes about 15 minutes at most.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO