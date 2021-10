The Sunnyvale Community Players are reeling in “Big Fish” for their next production. The musical, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton, is set to run Oct. 23-Nov. 7 at the Sunnyvale Theatre, 550 E. Remington Drive. With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by John August, the show follows Will Bloom as he tries to find out the truth behind his father’s fish stories.