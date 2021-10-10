CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama man convicted in 2018 shooting death of his sister

Register Citizen
 7 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A jury has convicted an Alabama man in the 2018 shooting death of his sister and wounding of her boyfriend and teenaged son. A Jefferson County jury on Friday found Clifford Stutson, 46, of Birmingham, guilty of murder in the slaying of 40-year-old Dakisha Stutson. He was also convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of the victim's boyfriend, Antwon Tremaine Charles, and her son, 18-year-old Travon Stutson, al.com reported.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
CBS News

17 missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti

A Haitian gang has kidnapped 17 missionaries, including three children, who are associated with the Ohio-based group Christian Aid Ministries. Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of the Haitian Times, joins Lana Zak on CBSN to explain what we know about the kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Wallace
Person
Antwon
CNN

Alex Murdaugh coordinated with former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money and then took $3 million, affidavits say

(CNN) — Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday. Murdaugh...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy