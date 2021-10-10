CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until early Friday afternoon. * At 7:35 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1.7 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.3 feet tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.7 Mon 7 pm CDT 1.5 1.5 1.6

alerts.weather.gov

