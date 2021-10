Chiefs -6.5 Total: 55.5 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +750 | Football Team +13000. Chiefs vs. Football Team News, Analysis, and Picks. The Chiefs are not the favorites to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook for the first time all season. That will happen when you win just two of your first five games and possess arguably the worst defense in the league. They rank dead last in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA, and they own a bottom-two ranking against the run and the pass.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO