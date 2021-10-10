CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Autobots Revealed

By Andrew Beckford
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Director Steven Caple Jr. just revealed a first look at the “Autobots” and “Terrorcons” cars from the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Caple shared two images to his Instagram page, with each photo highlighting a different group of automotive characters. These images are the first official set photos...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Director Drops First Look At Movie's Cool Vehicles

It’s been a minute since we last spent time in the cinematic Transformers world, with 2018’s Bumblebee winding the clock back to 1987 to show how the eponymous protagonist ended up on Earth. Well, come next year, the robots in disguise will be back on the big screen for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is being directed by Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. Now Caple has shared a first look at Rise of the Beasts by highlighting the movie’s cool vehicles.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Beast Wars: Transformers Turns 25 Ahead of its Big Screen Debut

25 years later and the Beast Wars: Transformers CGI doesn’t hold up, but it’ll get another shot on the bring screen in 2022. “With that, the computer-generated animated series Beast Wars: Transformers had begun. Premiering in late September 1996, the series was the first American venture for the Transformers franchise since the original cartoon concluded almost a decade earlier. With a new style of animation and the use of animal transformations as opposed to vehicles, Transformers fans initially met the show with skepticism. Still, before long, Beast Wars was embraced for its dynamic writing and vivid characters.”
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

Short order: Some Hooters waitresses concerned about underwearlike new uniforms

Hooters waitresses wear short shorts, and some are complaining about how tiny they're getting. The restaurant chain, known for its scantily clad servers and chicken wings, issued new uniforms, including shorts that look almost like hip-hugger underwear. Two different companies, either Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operates each...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts#Nissan Skyline Gt R#Transformers#Sports Cars#Mad Max#Terrorcons#Instagram#Paramount Pictures#Peterbilt#R33#Pandem#Tra Tokyo#Jdm#Cg#Autobot#Optimus#Freightliner Semi
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Nissan
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene breaks silence after undergoing final operation

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after an operation, as she highlighted a podcast that she had taken part in ahead of the operation. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's totally unique engagement ring that she hardly ever wears revealed. The royal has been stuck in South Africa since May as she continues...
WORLD
The Independent

Squid Game: Netflix viewers notice episode 1 Easter egg that gives away ending

Netflix users rewatching Squid Game have noticed a huge episode one clue teasing the show’s ending.The Korean series has become one of the streaming service’s most successful shows, with 111m households tuning in since it was released on 17 September.This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.Those who have finished Squid Game are now going back for round two – and are noticing new details now they know how it ends.In fact, the big twist becomes quite obvious knowing what’s coming.*Major spoilers follow – you...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Karrueche Tran's Skirt Was a Broken-Down Blazer Held Together by 1 Single Button

In a sea of celebrities in Hollywood, be like Karrueche Tran and let loose on the red carpet. On Oct. 13, the actress and model attended the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall in Los Angeles where she exuded confidence and fabulousness in a sexy black-and-white set from Lionne Clothing. Karrueche's ensemble was right off the brand's FW21 RTW runway, and she brought the outfit to life with her poses and ear-to-ear smiles.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allears.net

10 Disney Recipes for a Halloween Movie Marathon!

The spookiest time of the year is upon us! That means candy, decorations, candy, and fun costumes! Did we mention candy?. We all know that the spookiest holiday is big on sweets, but another fun part this time of the year is the movies! Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, and plenty of other spooky Disney classics all join our movie marathon rotations. And what better way to enjoy some Disney movie classics than with some tasty Disney recipes?!
RECIPES
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

40K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy