The knock on linebacker Jamie Collins has always been that he is only suited to play in a defensive scheme that features New England Patriots roots. After a successful start to his career in New England, Collins left to join the Cleveland Browns and struggled. He returned to the Patriots again and once again found himself. Then, in 2020, Collins signed on with the Detroit Lions and Patriots disciple coach Matt Patricia, keeping his streak of successful seasons alive in the Patriots scheme.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO