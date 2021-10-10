CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts as Valtteri Bottas Wins Turkish GP; Registers First Win of 2021 F1 Season

Cover picture for the articleMercedes’ Valtteri Bottas registers his first win of the 2021 season as he sweeps the Turkish Grand Prix and wins in a very dominant fashion. After starting from pole position today, Valtteri Bottas had a strong start which he maintained throughout the race. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was leading the race but was soon overtaken by Bottas twice as the Ferrari driver struggled massively with rear grips.

