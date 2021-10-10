CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Jos Verstappen Hits Out at Lewis Hamilton: “Threatened by My Son”

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Verstappen attempt to end Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton tenure in the turbo hybrid era has been handed a boost as Lewis Hamilton has taken a 10-grid penalty. With just 2 points separating the two, the Turkish GP could hand Max Verstappen by lead by more than 5 points (as of writing per the current scenario). However Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen has fired shots at the seven-time world champion.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 3

Guest
6d ago

100 wins to how many wins by Max ,everybody wants to get in the act and the season ain’t over.Lewis Hamilton 7 Championships how many do Max have zero and will end the year with zero.

Reply
2
Related
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Comments On Lewis Hamilton’s Penalty Decision Ahead Of The Turkish GP

In a recent conversation with Sky F1, Red Bull’s star driver Max Verstappen has commented that he does not care if his rival Lewis Hamilton takes a new engine ahead of the Turkish GP and that, he is focused on his race. This comes in contrast to Mercedes’s team principal, Toto Wolff commenting and hinting about Hamilton taking a grid penalty this weekend as he will acquire the services of a fourth engine this season.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Formula 1: Fernando Alonso ‘Still Holding Grudge’ Against Lewis Hamilton Says Dutch F1 Journalist

According to Dutch F1 journalist Jack Plooji, the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso holds a grudge against his former teammate in Mclaren, Lewis Hamilton. The most recent encounter between the Spaniard and the Brit was when the former held the reigning champion during Hungarian GP, ensuring that his current teammate Esteban Ocon register his first ever victory.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen has no obvious weaknesses, Sergio Perez claims

Red Bull racer Sergio Perez has praised the all-round ability of his team-mate Max Verstappen, saying he can’t pick out a single weakness in his approach.The Mexican joined his current team from Racing Point - now Aston Martin - for this season and has performed largely well recently, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and clocking up 135 championship points to lie in fifth in the driver standings, with six rounds to go.He also earned the acclaim of Verstappen recently after holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix, finishing third in the process with his Dutch team-mate in second,...
MOTORSPORTS
wtvbam.com

Motor racing-Hamilton and Verstappen renew battle in Turkey

(Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton clinched his seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey last year while Max Verstappen had a race to forget, but this time the title remains wide open and the Dutch driver could be the one celebrating on Sunday. Only two points separate Mercedes’ championship leader Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton hit with 10-place grid penalty in Turkey for engine change

Lewis Hamilton will receive a 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix after Mercedes decided to fit a new engine to his car, taking him over his quota for the season. For cost-saving reasons, drivers are only allowed to use three engines per year and any additional units over that quota result in grid penalties. There was speculation that Mercedes would fit other new power unit components to Hamilton's car, such as a new turbocharger and hybrid system, which would have resulted in a back-of-grid penalty, but so far Mercedes has only opted to replace the engine itself, resulting in a lesser ten-place penalty from wherever he qualifies.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ziggo Sport#Race#Mercedes#Turkish#Dutchman
firstsportz.com

Jos Verstappen To Make A Return In Racing After A Decade

After over a decade, Jos Verstappen is ready to make a return in early 2022. At the age of 49, Verstappen Sr. will make his return as he will take part in the Dubai 24 hours in a GP Elite-prepared Porsche GT3. This will be his first race/outing since 2009 where he raced with Aston Martin at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Turkish Grand Prix: Should Lewis Hamilton have stayed out?

Scenting the chance of an improbable podium or even a win, Lewis Hamilton over-ruled his Mercedes team a number of times as they pondered the difficult call of whether and when to change tyres during the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton had started 11th after a grid penalty, but with 15...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Turkish Grand Prix: F1 driver ratings as Valtteri Bottas beats Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton over the line

Valtteri Bottas took his first victory in 2021 at the Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon as he managed the race smartly to hold off any possible challenge from Max Verstappen.The Dutch driver came home a solid second ahead of impressive Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, while Charles Leclerc took fourth.Lewis Hamilton was left ruing a strategy call on tyres from his Mercedes team that may well have cost him a shot at the podium, while Pierre Gasly in sixth could have beaten the seven-time world champion if it wasn’t for a particularly unkind penalty from the stewards.But who impressed...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“I’m Prepared to Give Up My Career if it Helps”: Lewis Hamilton

Although Lewis Hamilton might have won seven world championships yet it is amazing to see how he still takes out time to stand for causes and to diversify in different fields. The ace Brit driver has also publicly been vocal about that. The British driver finds it incomprehensible that in this day and age things like racism still exist, which is why he often draws attention to the subject in the media.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen to reward Sergio Perez with ‘tequilas’ for holding off Lewis Hamilton at Turkish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has said Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez should be rewarded with tequila for holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix.Verstappen finished second in Istanbul as title rival Hamilton came fifth after starting 11th on the grid, while Perez crossed the line third. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas claimed his first win of the season, meanwhile.As a result of those finishes, Verstappen erased Hamilton’s two-point lead at the top of the Formula One drivers’ standings, and the 24-year-old is now six points clear of the seven-time champion with six races left this season.As Sky F1 interviewed Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton left furious in Turkey after surrendering lead to Max Verstappen

A furious Lewis Hamilton surrendered the world championship lead to Max Verstappen after finishing fifth at the Turkish Grand Prix.Valtteri Bottas took the chequered flag at a damp Istanbul Park ahead of Verstappen and Sergio Perez with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.But Hamilton, who started only 11th after an engine penalty, pointed the finger at his Mercedes team for putting him on to new tyres in the closing stages.Hamilton was on course to finish third with the same rubber he started the race on, before Mercedes’ safety-first approach.Hamilton questioned the decision to stop and snapped “leave me alone” when race...
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

Furious Lewis Hamilton hits out at team over tyre cock-up as Valtteri Bottas wins Turkish GP

Valtteri Bottas leads home Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Hamilton comes from 11th to fifth but questions Mercedes strategy. It was, said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, “only a five-point swing”. But how crucial could those five points be in a season which is fast developing into Formula 1’s version of Squid Game, the new Netflix gore-fest in which the last contestant standing claims the big cash prize?
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“He Wanted to Show Himself”: Sergio Perez Hits Out at Lewis Hamilton

The title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen continued on the race track of Istanbul, but due to a new combustion engine for the seven-time world champion he was all set to start the race on Sunday from P11. However, as things turned out Max Verstappen was able to finish comfortably at P2, followed by his teammate Sergio Perez to secure Red Bull’s first 2-3 on the podium of 2021 F1 season.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy