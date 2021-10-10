Jos Verstappen Hits Out at Lewis Hamilton: “Threatened by My Son”
Max Verstappen attempt to end Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton tenure in the turbo hybrid era has been handed a boost as Lewis Hamilton has taken a 10-grid penalty. With just 2 points separating the two, the Turkish GP could hand Max Verstappen by lead by more than 5 points (as of writing per the current scenario). However Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen has fired shots at the seven-time world champion.firstsportz.com
Comments / 3