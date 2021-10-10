Jos Verstappen Hits Out at Lewis Hamilton: “Threatened by My Son”

Lewis Hamilton will receive a 10-place grid penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix after Mercedes decided to fit a new engine to his car, taking him over his quota for the season. For cost-saving reasons, drivers are only allowed to use three engines per year and any additional units over that quota result in grid penalties. There was speculation that Mercedes would fit other new power unit components to Hamilton's car, such as a new turbocharger and hybrid system, which would have resulted in a back-of-grid penalty, but so far Mercedes has only opted to replace the engine itself, resulting in a lesser ten-place penalty from wherever he qualifies.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO