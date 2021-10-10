CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Son, 18, fatally shoots mother, 51, in Staten Island home: police

By Carol D'Auria, Vincent Barone
 7 days ago
The Pelinkovic's home on Burbank Avenue in New Dorp, Staten Island. Photo credit Carol D'auria

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A teen has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his mother during an argument in their Staten Island home Saturday evening, police said.

Adnan Pelinkovic, 18, opened fire on both his mother and father following a dispute at their Burbank Avenue house in New Dorp around 6:20 p.m., according to police.

Pelinkovic fatally struck his 51-year-old mother, Minire Pelinkovic, in her chest — but missed his father during the shooting, police said.

Minire Pelinkovic was transported to Staten Island University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The firearm used in the killing was legally owned by the family, police said.

Police said they didn’t know what spurred the argument.

Neighbors of the Pelinkovic’s described Adnan as a recluse who was homeschooled.

“Truth is this boy...this boy has problems and challenges — unbelievably so. He hasn’t gone to school for years,” one neighbor said.

Another neighbor described Adnan's parents as "wonderful people" who "would do anything for anybody."

"[Minire] was the most gentle, kindest soul," the neighbor said.

