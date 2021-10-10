Turkish GP: Valtteri Bottas Registers First Win; Max Verstappen Claims Lead Back in Driver’s Standings
It seems like Valtteri Bottas has decided to bid farewell to Mercedes in the most staggering way possible, after eventually moving to Alfa Romeo in the 2022 season. The Finn driver has finally registered his first win of the 2021 season. After over a year Valtteri Bottas has claimed his well-deserved numero uno position in the Turkish Grand Prix. He was followed by both the Red Bull drivers.firstsportz.com
