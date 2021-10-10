CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Turkish GP: Valtteri Bottas Registers First Win; Max Verstappen Claims Lead Back in Driver’s Standings

By Yakshpat Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like Valtteri Bottas has decided to bid farewell to Mercedes in the most staggering way possible, after eventually moving to Alfa Romeo in the 2022 season. The Finn driver has finally registered his first win of the 2021 season. After over a year Valtteri Bottas has claimed his well-deserved numero uno position in the Turkish Grand Prix. He was followed by both the Red Bull drivers.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Max Verstappen Comments On Lewis Hamilton’s Penalty Decision Ahead Of The Turkish GP

In a recent conversation with Sky F1, Red Bull’s star driver Max Verstappen has commented that he does not care if his rival Lewis Hamilton takes a new engine ahead of the Turkish GP and that, he is focused on his race. This comes in contrast to Mercedes’s team principal, Toto Wolff commenting and hinting about Hamilton taking a grid penalty this weekend as he will acquire the services of a fourth engine this season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen has no obvious weaknesses, Sergio Perez claims

Red Bull racer Sergio Perez has praised the all-round ability of his team-mate Max Verstappen, saying he can’t pick out a single weakness in his approach.The Mexican joined his current team from Racing Point - now Aston Martin - for this season and has performed largely well recently, winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and clocking up 135 championship points to lie in fifth in the driver standings, with six rounds to go.He also earned the acclaim of Verstappen recently after holding off Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix, finishing third in the process with his Dutch team-mate in second,...
MOTORSPORTS
abc17news.com

Hamilton leads from Verstappen in 1st Turkish GP practice

ISTANBUL (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has posted the fastest time ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in the first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix. This season’s narrow championship leader was .43 seconds ahead of the Red Bull driver. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was .48 behind Hamilton in third spot. There is a second practice later at Istanbul Park. Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races to go including this one. But the Mercedes driver’s lead could be lost on Sunday as Hamilton starts the race with a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season after Mercedes fitted a fourth combustion engine.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Helmut Marko Plucks Out Problem: Max Verstappen Could Have Beaten Valtteri Bottas

If there is one driver who could have got Mercedes smiling on Saturday, ti was Valtteri Bottas who followed Lewis Hamilton to claim the pole position in Istanbul as his teammate is all set to suffer from a 10-place grid penalty. On the other, hand Max Verstappen will start the race on Sunday from P2. Which has led to Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko to pick out the problem.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Times Daily

Bottas wins, frustrated Hamilton loses F1 lead to Verstappen

While his teammate Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his first win of the season at the Turkish Grand Prix, it was a frustrating Sunday for Lewis Hamilton as he missed out on a podium spot and also lost the overall championship lead to Max Verstappen. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Bottas beats Verstappen in tense Turkish GP; Hamilton rescues fifth

Valtteri Bottas has won the Turkish Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen, with Lewis Hamilton climbing to fifth from his 11th place grid slot. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas has won the Turkish Grand Prix, converting his pole position start into an unchallenged lights-to-flag victory after holding the lead off the line.
MOTORSPORTS
740thefan.com

Motor racing-Bottas wins in Turkey as Verstappen retakes F1 lead

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Valtteri Bottas won a wet Turkish Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second to take back the Formula One world championship lead and move six points clear of Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes’ seven times world champion Hamilton went from 11th on the...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Turkish#Valtteri Bottas Registers#Mercedes#Finn#Numero#Red Bull
Telegraph

Furious Lewis Hamilton hits out at team over tyre cock-up as Valtteri Bottas wins Turkish GP

Valtteri Bottas leads home Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Hamilton comes from 11th to fifth but questions Mercedes strategy. It was, said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, “only a five-point swing”. But how crucial could those five points be in a season which is fast developing into Formula 1’s version of Squid Game, the new Netflix gore-fest in which the last contestant standing claims the big cash prize?
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

Lewis Hamilton quickest in Turkish GP qualifying with Max Verstappen third

Lewis Hamilton promised to take a “balanced” approach at Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, rather than get too gung-ho, as he looks to limit his losses to title rival Max Verstappen. A brilliant performance beneath leaden skies at the Istanbul Park Circuit on Saturday ensured the seven-time world champion qualified fastest...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“The seat was broken”: Christian Horner thinks Max Verstappen lost consciousness

When Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided at Silverstone, the particular incident remained to be one of the highlights of the season. With two title protagonists coming into contact, Red Bull’s ace Dutchman suffered a 51G Blow, which team boss Christian Horner feels caused him to briefly lose consciousness. Talking about the particular incident, Horner made some interesting claims.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Toto Wolff was the only team boss not to message me after British GP: Max Verstappen

Before the British GP, Max Verstappen commanded a strong hold at the top of the Driver’s standings. Yet his collision with Lewis Hamilton, not only ruled him out of the race at Silverstone yet motivated the reigning world champion to make a significant comeback. Looking back the incident Max Verstappen revealed that it was Mercedes’ Toto Wolff who was the only team boss to not message him after the crash.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

“It’s easier to beat him as your teammate”: Max Verstappen reckons it was easier for Nico Rosberg to beat Lewis Hamilton than him

When Nico Rosberg defeated Lewis Hamilton, it saw the end of a long-term friendship in the world of formula 1. With the boils heating up race after race, fans knew that the rivalry developing between two teammates in 2016 was never going to end in a non-controversial matter. Now title protagonist Max Verstappen believes it is easier for Rosberg to get the better of Hamilton as a teammate than him, pertaining to the championship battle.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Formula 1: Fernando Alonso ‘Still Holding Grudge’ Against Lewis Hamilton Says Dutch F1 Journalist

According to Dutch F1 journalist Jack Plooji, the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso holds a grudge against his former teammate in Mclaren, Lewis Hamilton. The most recent encounter between the Spaniard and the Brit was when the former held the reigning champion during Hungarian GP, ensuring that his current teammate Esteban Ocon register his first ever victory.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix race results: Bottas wins Turkish GP

Bottas held the lead at the start from Verstappen and he ran the front for the majority of the race but had to pass Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for victory in the closing stages, as Leclerc attempted to stay out on the intermediate tyres that he’d started on. Bottas won by...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Mercedes: We want Bottas to win Turkish GP

Andrew Shovlin says the team want Valtteri Bottas to win this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix, which would be his first victory in 2021. Mercedes' Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, says the team are backing Valtteri Bottas to win the Turkish Grand Prix, with the Finn expected to be the lead Mercedes driver due to Lewis Hamilton's grid penalty.
MERCEDES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy