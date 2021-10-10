CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Three Observations: LSU Offense Still Not in Sync, Injury Bug Can't Get Much Worse

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 7 days ago

There were many ways LSU's matchup with Kentucky could've gone with many telling signs about where the program was by game's end. This is still a team that has yet to discover an identity and on Saturday night in Lexington, was run off the field.

With a 3-3 start to the season, it's safe to say there have been more downs than ups with the Tigers this season and more issues continued to crop up against the Wildcats. Here were just a few of the main observations from the second SEC loss of the 2021 season.

LSU Offense Still Unable to Get in Sync

LSU has not been able to get in sync with its offense all season. For the first five weeks, it was the Tigers' passing game that led the way while the run game was non-existent. On Saturday against Kentucky, it was the exact opposite as the running attack, spearheaded by Tyrion Davis-Price, was the only successful component of the offense.

Early in the game, LSU was able to get drives started but would shoot itself in the foot with miscues down field and sacks. LSU could muster just 75 yards through the air as Kentucky built out its lead in the first half. It wasn't until the Wildcats had carved a 35-7 lead that the Tigers finally were able to get going through the air.

After the game, Max Johnson was critical of his performance, noting two throws that would've extended drives and kept the purple and gold in the game.

"I overthrew [Jack] Bech on one and underthrew Trey Palmer on the other. I try to play my heart out every single down," Johnson said. "I think we need to be more explosive in the first half."

The potential is there for this offense to be much better than it has been to this point but it just seems to be a situation where the offense is getting in its own way. One week it's the offensive line, another it's the running game and also the playcalling, which has been under scrutiny for much of the season.

There was more balance with 38 passes to 35 run plays called but for this offense to be more unpredictable, the creativity of the calls needs to turn up a notch.

Tyrion Davis-Price Gets Running Game Off the Ground

The lone star of LSU's offense on Saturday night was the junior Davis-Price, who ran for a season high 147 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Wildcats. He became the first rusher for the Tigers to go over 100 yards in a game this season and was finally able to attack the holes that were opened for him.

Davis-Price and the run game was the one consistent threat for LSU throughout the evening but when the Tigers got down by three scores, the focus needed to turn towards the air. Quarterback Max Johnson wasn't surprised the ground game was able to get going as the offensive line had a good week of practice.

"Our linemen have been working their butts off to work on the run game, Ty's been doing a great job and all our backs have been doing a great job," Johnson said. "I feel bad for our guys, it sucks. We're gonna come back on Monday and get better."

The goal heading in according to Orgeron was to not abandon the run, even if it started slow, which it certainly did. Now the purple and gold will need to build on this performance when it welcomes a susceptible Florida team next weekend in Death Valley.

LSU Can't Afford to Miss Anymore Significant Pieces

It seems all season long there have been significant pieces going down at the most inopportune times. There were preseason injuries to Glen Logan, a head injury to Jay Ward week one, a foot injury to Derek Stingley right before the start of SEC play that required surgery and most recently two more star players going down against Kentucky.

Edge rusher Ali Gaye and receiver Kayshon Boutte both went out late in the game against the Wildcats with lower leg injuries. It was reported on the LSU radio broadcast that Gaye's achilles was being checked out by medical staff while Boutte was seen grabbing his right ankle as well.

Boutte would eventually need to be carted off the field in what looked like on the replay, a non-contact injury to his lower leg. After the game there were no updates from Orgeron on the severity but there was definite concern on the sidelines for Boutte after he went down.

"We gotta see what the diagnosis is," Orgeron said. "Obviously let the doctors look at them and tomorrow after the swelling goes down, those guys will let me know what it is. It's premature to say what's going on right now."

Needless to say, this offense can't afford to lose Boutte for an extended period of time as he's proven to be one of college football's most dominant receivers in his young career.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Gators can’t play not to lose at LSU

The Florida Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC) are about 12 point favorites, even on the road against the LSU Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) Saturday at noon. That is a lot for these two perennial powers. That’s also a lot considering this matchup that seems to always end in a close game despite one team being a clear favorite in the contest.
NFL
FanSided

LSU football: Is Max Johnson related to Brad Johnson?

LSU football quarterback Max Johnson may look familiar to some. That’s because he’s the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson. Max Johnson’s surname isn’t exactly unique. His parentage is. If you watched Max play for LSU football and wondered why he looked somewhat familiar, there’s a good reason. The...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Sync#Head Injury#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Sec#Wildcats
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

No doubt about it, Nick Saban’s coaching cost Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s coaching cost in the fourth quarter cost them a win against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide were undefeated when walking onto Kyle Field on Saturday night. Sure, they had a close call earlier in the season against Florida, but did anyone believe that the Crimson Tide would struggle against Texas A&M? Well, the Aggies proved the nation wrong.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Sad Texas Fans Is Going Viral

This afternoon’s home game against No. 12 Oklahoma State did not go as Texas fans hoped it would. The 25th-ranked Longhorns jumped out to a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter only to fall apart after that. Oklahoma State scored 19 unanswered points to leave Austin with a 32-24 win.
TEXAS STATE
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
202
Followers
733
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy