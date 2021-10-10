Georgia football report card: Grading Bulldogs’ position groups after 34-0 win over Auburn

Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10 to move to 6-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett started in his second consecutive game, and similar to his performance against Arkansas, he was enough for the Bulldogs’ offense. He threw the ball more against the Tigers, attempting 21 passes compared to 11 in Week 5. Just as his attempts increased, so did his production. Bennett threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and did not throw an interception for the second consecutive game. Bennett also proved to be a threat in the running game, running for 51 yards on six rushing attempts. While JT Daniels continues to miss time due to injury, Bennett has proven to be a reliable quarterback.