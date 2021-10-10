CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football report card: Grading Bulldogs’ position groups after 34-0 win over Auburn

By DREW HUBBARD
Red and Black
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia defeated Auburn 34-10 to move to 6-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett started in his second consecutive game, and similar to his performance against Arkansas, he was enough for the Bulldogs’ offense. He threw the ball more against the Tigers, attempting 21 passes compared to 11 in Week 5. Just as his attempts increased, so did his production. Bennett threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and did not throw an interception for the second consecutive game. Bennett also proved to be a threat in the running game, running for 51 yards on six rushing attempts. While JT Daniels continues to miss time due to injury, Bennett has proven to be a reliable quarterback.

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Former U.S. President Clinton leaves hospital, heads to New York

ORANGE, Ca., Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton walked out of a Southern California hospital on Sunday after being admitted last week for a urological infection and will continue receiving treatment in his home state of New York. Asked how he was feeling as he exited, the...
POTUS
CBS News

17 missionaries kidnapped by gang in Haiti

A Haitian gang has kidnapped 17 missionaries, including three children, who are associated with the Ohio-based group Christian Aid Ministries. Garry Pierre-Pierre, founder of the Haitian Times, joins Lana Zak on CBSN to explain what we know about the kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Auburn, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Auburn, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Bo Nix
CNN

Alex Murdaugh coordinated with former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money and then took $3 million, affidavits say

(CNN) — Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday. Murdaugh...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy