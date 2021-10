Breaking news: Trucks are a big business. More than two million Americans drove home with a full-sized pickup in 2020 alone. The Toyota Tundra hasn't historically been the most popular option compared to its domestic rivals, but even as one of the lower-rung trucks in the class (at least, in terms of sales), the company still believes that there’s a strong business case for the Tundra in the US.

