CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said after beating LSU

By Billy Embody
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke with the media after the Wildcats beat LSU, 42-21, on Saturday. Here's everything he had to say at his press conference. MARK STOOPS: Greatly appreciate the support. Really appreciate our coaches and our players. We just have had a good, quiet confidence about us from the preparation that we are doing, a lot of hard work preparing hard, guys are sacrificing and doing things that are necessary. Coaches are putting out great game plans and we've really had good, hard disciplined practices and felt like we were getting better and better and really feel like our guys are playing exceptionally hard and we are executing better.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops pays Georgia the ultimate compliment after Kentucky loss

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Many college football observers consider the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs the real deal. Mark Stoops can be included in that group. After Kentucky’s 30-13 loss to No. 1 UGA, Stoops paid Kirby Smart’s squad the ultimate compliment. The 2021 college football season has been a...
GEORGIA STATE
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops previews Kentucky vs. Georgia

The 11th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats are set for a massive Week 7 showdown with the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. On Monday, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to preview the Dawgs, as well as give some key injury updates. Here is a recap of whay he had to say via UK Athletics.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow comments on Kentucky's growth under Mark Stoops

How does a program like Kentucky go from SEC pretenders to SEC contenders?. Well, former Florida Gators quarterback, now SEC college football analyst Tim Tebow, said he thinks it’s because of coaching. Tebow, in Athens ahead of “SEC Nation” on the SEC Network Saturday morning, praised Cats head coach Mark Stoops for changing the culture in Lexington where the players now buy-in that they too, can contend and win.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Belcher, KY
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
chatsports.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops' Monday Press Conference (LSU Week Edition)

LSU Week is officially underway and Mark Stoops’ Monday press conference is now online for your viewing pleasure. Stoops began LSU Week with talk of the big win over Florida and the challenge ahead in Coach O’s Tigers coming to Lexington for the first time since 2007. “LSU Tigers, always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops is such a players' coach he let Lynn Bowden use his parking spot

On Monday, Mark Stoops talked about his reputation as a players’ coach on the “Pin It Deep” podcast with Max Duffy and Miles Butler. When he heard Duffy on Kentucky Sports Radio this morning, Stoops called in to chat with his former player, who revealed another secret. Duffy said Stoops loves his players so much he let Lynn Bowden park in his spot at the football training center.
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

TRANSCRIPT: Mark Stoops recaps Florida win, looks ahead to LSU

Earlier today, Mark Stoops met with reporters to discuss Kentucky’s 20-13 win over Florida and Saturday’s matchup vs. LSU. We’ve shared several of his remarks so far, but if you’re someone who loves to pore over every word, you can find the video replay and transcript below. Opening remarks…. “I’m...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Stoops, UK back to work for LSU

Mark Stoops spent Saturday night enjoying his team’s first home victory against the Florida Gators since 1986, but he was back to work by Sunday morning preparing for LSU. That’s life in the SEC. Kentucky is off to a 5-0 start and 3-0 in the conference. Following a big win...
NFL
wdrb.com

KENTUCKY GAME WEEK | Stoops looks back, looks ahead, sets tone for LSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite Sunday against Louisiana State, and a day later, wise guys across America have not disagreed with the assessment the Wildcats should win the game. Kentucky remained a three-point favorite Monday against the 2019 national champions. LSU lost its opening...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu
chatsports.com

WATCH: Mark Stoops shares final thoughts ahead of LSU game

Kentucky’s head coach took the podium one final time before the Wildcats host the Tigers of LSU. Mark Stoops likes what he saw from his team after they took down tenth-ranked Florida. “I’ve been pleased with the effort, the attitude and the attention to detail with our team,” Stoops said....
COLLEGE SPORTS
wymt.com

Coach Mark Stoops talks Georgia showdown in weekly news conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a huge win for the Kentucky football program, the now 11th-ranked Wildcats toppled the LSU Tigers in Kroger Field Saturday night. Head Coach Mark Stoops was once again all business as he made remarks Monday afternoon ahead of a huge road showdown with the newly top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. That huge road test is set for a premier spot for SEC football: 3:30 p.m. Saturday right here on WYMT.
GEORGIA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Coach Mark Stoops, Wildcats move past Florida, set sights on Saturday night’s showdown with LSU

Mark Stoops has already forgotten about Kentucky’s upset of Florida last week and already has his sights set on LSU. “This is the next opportunity, so we have to put that to bed really quick,” Stoops said Monday. “Certainly, the coaches did, back in the office working yesterday, and we’ll be excited to see our players today and get back on the practice field and get ready for the next opportunity.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Kirby Smart has A lot of Respect for Mark Stoops and Kentucky

Respect. That is what Kentucky has earned during the nine seasons Mark Stoops has been in Lexington. The climb to SEC relevance was slow for Kentucky under Stoops but with each step the Wildcats took, the program earned more respect. Now, the Wildcats have a chance to show the entire...
KENTUCKY STATE
aseaofblue.com

Gene Chizik has Mark Stoops among best coaches in the country

This season, Mark Stoops has started to receive the media attention he’s earned through nine season in Lexington. With his Kentucky Wildcats off to a 5-0 start and coming off a big win over 10th-ranked Florida, national media is starting to realize how great of a coach he is. Gene...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

247Sports says Mark Stoops is the leading candidate for coach of the year

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 5-0 start on the year and ranked No. 14 in the Coaches Poll and No. 16 in the AP Poll. UK just took down the No. 10 Florida Gators at home for the first time since 1986 and have yet another sellout coming when the LSU Tigers head to town this weekend. Win that game, and you play Georgia in Athens for a spot in the SEC Championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy