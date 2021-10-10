Everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said after beating LSU

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke with the media after the Wildcats beat LSU, 42-21, on Saturday. Here's everything he had to say at his press conference. MARK STOOPS: Greatly appreciate the support. Really appreciate our coaches and our players. We just have had a good, quiet confidence about us from the preparation that we are doing, a lot of hard work preparing hard, guys are sacrificing and doing things that are necessary. Coaches are putting out great game plans and we've really had good, hard disciplined practices and felt like we were getting better and better and really feel like our guys are playing exceptionally hard and we are executing better.