KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - In the two/three seed matchup in Pool B of the Centennial Conference Volleyball Tournament on Thursday, Kearney Catholic hosted Lincoln Lutheran. The Stars came in after defeating No. 7 St. Cecilia 2-1 earlier in the day, while the Warriors handled No. 10 Aquinas 2-0. This head-to-head matchup came down to the wire in a heated third set, but Lincoln Lutheran was able to overcome multiple match point opportunities by the Stars and earned a gritty 27-25 third set win to clinch the overall match 2-1.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO