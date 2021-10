If there’s one thing Zach LaVine has learned about the Chicago Bulls following their 4-0 preseason, it’s that they have the potential to be an “extremely scary” team. After taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 118-105 on Friday to maintain their immaculate record, LaVine had nothing but high praises for his team and Bulls teammates who have shown great chemistry despite a massive revamp during the offseason.

