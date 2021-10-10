CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Neal Brown is Searching for Answers Following Beatdown From Baylor

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped to 2-4 on the season, including losing three-straight to begin Big 12 Conference play after getting dismantled by the Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon 45-20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2103PM_0cMtJx1m00

"Bad football," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown following the game. "Credit Baylor. I thought coach [Dave] Aranda and their crew were ready to go. They soundly beat us in every phase. From the point in the third quarter where we botched the onside kick, the game was never close. We did not block them; we did not consistently block them, and we never covered them. It's pretty simple if you can't block them on offense and you don't cover them on defense. It's going to be a long day and it was. Disappointing performance. Bad football. We weren't very good today."

Baylor scored on the second play of the game on a quick post over the middle to Tyquan Thornton and went untouched 75 yards for the touchdown. Baylor was able to move the ball at will and racked up 212 yards of total offense in the first quarter, and held a 21-7 advantage.

"We just got exposed a little bit," said Brown. Defensively, we've played above average at times, but we haven't been very consistent, and we've struggled with coverage."

The Bears offense came into the game averaging 209.8 yards through the air in the first five games and second in the conference in rushing yards per game at 238.2, but quarterback Gerry Bohanon had a career day posting 336 passing yards and four touchdowns, and according to Brown, it was something that had not shown on film before Saturday.

Thornton also hit a career-high with 187 receiving yards on eight receptions and tied a career-high two touchdowns.

"We haven't covered Thornton yet. He may still running out there wide open," said Brown. "We played soft. Our underneath defenders did not do a good job of getting out in the flats. We made it really easy for them to pitch the ball out there and complete it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flwpt_0cMtJx1m00
Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown checks the replay screen during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineer offense struggles continued. Coming into the game, the group led the conference in sacks allowed with 10. On Saturday, they gave up six sacks.

"We didn't block them. In particular, our right side," said Brown. "It doesn't matter if you're going to run or pass - when you lose one on one battles over and over and over again, it's going to be hard. There's some fundamental issues there. There's some things that they did to take advantage of some good matchups, and we just didn't play very well. I don't know if there was a time where we had more than one or more two plays in a row where we blocked them, and they weren't sending a bunch. You're talking about five guys is pretty much what they did to send pressure."

Last week in the homecoming loss to Texas Tech, West Virginia lacked energy to start the game and the effort was not there the first 30 minutes. It appeared to be a problem again from the outset.

"I would say when you get beat like that, it's probably not what you want," said Brown.

Another area of concern has been clock management, most notably burning timeouts early the first or second half due to personnel issues. For example, on the first play from the line of scrimmage for West Virginia, they had to call a timeout, and Brown was heated on the sideline. It appeared they started the play clock early and were forced to call a timeout.

There were some other weird calls throughout the game. For example, a holding penalty was eventually overturned, and upon further review, it was clearly a hold. Of course, officiating was not the cause of the loss, but Brown voiced his frustrations following the game. Additionally, the most penalized team in the Big 12, the Baylor Bears, ended the afternoon with six penalties, three of them coming in the fourth quarter once they started subbing out the starters.

"I think it's poor officiating. I'm not real pleased of that aspect either," said Brown.

Nonetheless, Brown again credited Baylor for the win and again acknowledged the Mountaineers' poor performance.

The Mountaineers have a bye week this week, and it may not come at a better time now that they are on a three-game losing streak.

"We got to solve some issues. If you look at it through five games, we've been right there, and so we haven't been far off but today was a totally different story," said Brown. Also, adding that "everything is on the table" when it comes to resolving the issues.

"To be honest, players and coaches are going to get away for about 48 hours. We'll come back on Tuesday and get back to work on some plans on how to fix what happened today," he said.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Soars Up the “Coaches on the Hot Seat” List

Cover Photo Courtesy William Wotring Dominion Post. Morgantown, West Virginia – Following three consecutive losses and multiple players transferring from the West Virginia football program, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown has moved up into the Top 10 of coaches who are on the hot seat. Brown, who is 13-15 overall...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former Mountaineer Player Tells Neal Brown to Get out of Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Like all West Virginia fans following the Mountaineers’ disappointing 45-20 loss to Baylor, former West Virginia players were frustrated with the performance of the team on the field today. Former Mountaineer running back Dreamius Smith, who played at West Virginia from 2013-2014, said the following on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

We Will Hold Neal Brown Accountable

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the rest of the weak, infirm, neutered West Virginia press corps will continue to ask their typical “Tell us about the defense, Neal” or “Neal, how do you feel about your special teams today?” questions, The Voice of Motown will simply not stand for anything less than full disclosure and transparency.
FOOTBALL
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Is Not Happy, Media Is Weak

Head Coach Neal Brown’s presser Tuesday afternoon was full of interesting quotes from the Mountaineer’s head coach. There is one takeaway we can all agree on: He. Is. Pissed. While reflecting on the Texas Tech game, Brown sounded beat down and genuinely dejected. And I cannot say I blame him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Times West Virginian

Mountaineers Coach Neal Brown has a quarterback decision to make

MORGANTOWN — Did Jarret Doege put an end to "The Two-Headed Quarterback" experiment at West Virginia with his huge second-half performance in Saturday's gut-wrenching, 23-20, home loss to Texas Tech or did his inability to translate it in a victory leave the door ajar enough to allow Coach Neal Brown to continue mixing and matching him with Garrett Greene?
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the loss to Texas Tech

West Virginia has fallen to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play after losing their Homecoming game to Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon, 23-20. The Mountaineers put themselves in a huge hole by falling behind 17-0 at halftime, and Head Coach Neal Brown did not mince words about his team's performance in the first thirty minutes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Ridiculous Quotes About His Quarterbacks Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rather than admitting that he’s been wrong about who he’s played at quarterback this season, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown double-downed on his thoughts that Jarret Doege is the right man for the job. “You know, um, I think that’s, um, that’s one of the...
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Treatment of Garrett Greene

Morgantown, West Virginia – In the first half of West Virginia’s embarrassing loss to Texas Tech, redshirt freshman Garrett Greene was given one drive. That drive was an 11 play, 54 yard drive that ended at the Texas Tech 34 yard line after a failed 4th down. In Greene’s one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
voiceofmotown.com

What Has Neal Brown Accomplished at WVU?

To say it’s been a rough few weeks for Mountaineer fans would be an understatement. Among the many thoughts about the most recent two games, disappointment and frustration seem to be the leading emotions expressed by many. To his credit, Neal Brown, finally seems to agree. In a recent press conference he expressed his anger over the team’s performance in Saturday’s heartbreaking loss. Whether or not his anger has prompted change heading into this week’s matchup has yet to be seen, but even if it does, is it too little too late?
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Coaches West Virginia Could Have Hired Instead of Neal Brown in 2019

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Dana Holgorsen’s shocking departure to Houston back in 2019, West Virginia University was left searching for a replacement at head coach. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons had several interested candidates but ultimately decided on young, upstart Neal Brown from Troy, who had put together a successful run in the Sun Belt Conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

4 Things Neal Brown MUST DO to Remain the Head Coach at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia 13-15 overall in his third season as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has failed the West Virginia football program and the people of the great state of West Virginia. While the university has asked for patience, the time for patience has run...
MountaineerMaven

3 Reasons Why Neal Brown Hasn't Handed the Offense Over to Garrett Greene

Prior to the start of the season, WVU head coach Neal Brown stated that starting quarterback Jarret Doege was the team's "most improved player". Although he may have made strides in spring ball and in fall camp, it has yet to translate over into the games. Through five games, Doege is completing 65% of his passes and has tossed for 1,207 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#American Football#Credit Baylor
voiceofmotown.com

WVU’s Investment In Neal Brown

Fans are fed up with the way the WVU Football program has been this season, but it is WAY too early to even discuss the firing of Neal Brown. There are two major reasons:. He hasn’t had a full season with HIS players yet. WVU simply cannot pay his enormous...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wvsportsnow.com

Four Downs With Neal Brown | ‘Nobody’s More Frustrated Than Me.’

Following a flop to Texas Tech at home, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media on Tuesday to discuss the previous game and what’s to come from Baylor on Saturday. Brown Talks Frustration and Lack of Consistency. Brown didn’t take any time in talking about the...
NFL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Neal Brown ‘Pissed’ Over First Half Play, Apologizes to Fans

The West Virginia Mountaineers lost to Texas Tech 23-20 on Saturday at home, falling to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Needless to say, this is not the start that WVU fans were hoping for in the 2021 college football season. And after the game, head coach Neal Brown made it clear that the way the game played out was unacceptable.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Brown talks slow starts, turns focus to Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team has suffered a pair of gut-punch losses the past two weeks, falling on last-second field goals to Oklahoma (16-13) and Texas Tech (23-20). According to West Virginia coach Neal Brown, the key to getting over the top in such tight games is consistency...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Brown, WVU search for consistency

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The only thing that’s been consistent about the West Virginia offense this season has been its inconsistency, and that is driving coach Neal Brown and his offensive staff crazy as they get into preparations for Saturday’s game at Baylor. How does Brown go about getting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown MUST Hire a Real Offensive Coordinator NOW

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia football program has all of the pieces in place to be a successful for many, many years ahead – a capable head coach, fantastic assistants, as well as improved facilities and recruiting. But the Mountaineers simply have not gotten it done on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why Neal Brown’s Seat Should Be Warm

Morgantown, West Virginia – Another day, another heartbreaking, gut-wrenching loss that should have never happened. West Virginia lost again to an inferior team and this time it was at home and during homecoming week. The Mountaineers moved to 2-3 on the season and Neal Brown is now 13-14 in his third season in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
495
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy